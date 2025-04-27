“First Time I’m Hearing Him Say I’m Special”: Gary Payton II Hilariously Responds to Father Gary Payton’s Comments

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Gary Payton II look to the bench during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 lead against the Houston Rockets last night despite missing Jimmy Butler due to a hip injury he suffered in Game 2. While Butler’s direct replacement, Jonathan Kuminga, did not play particularly well, it was the rest of the rotation that gave Steph Curry enough support to win and set up the Warriors for a series victory. Notably, Gary Payton II was the X factor, playing an important part in the fourth quarter.

With 11 points and a perfect 5/5 shooting, Payton’s difficult-to-attack defense and willingness to dive all over the floor helped the Warriors take home-court advantage after Game 1.

Payton II, the son of NBA legend Gary Payton, was a part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship team. He left them that summer and returned a year later.

Payton Sr., who won the championship with the Heat in 2006 and made nine All-Star game appearances, was courtside for his son’s vital fourth-quarter performance. The 56-year-old said, “He’s gotta be special.”

Gary Payton II in the fourth quarter 11 points

5 of 5 from the field

3 rebounds

1 assist

The proud dad additionally called it one of the coolest moments he’s seen. In response to this, his son was initially joking before eventually coming up with a sincere reaction.

“It’s the first time I’m hearing him say I’m special, so…” said Payton II, before adding, “Thank you for that. I’m going to ask him about that.”

After that massive Game 3 win, the Golden State still needs to take care of business at home in Game 4 before returning to Houston. Although the Warriors have their own checkered history with 3-1 leads, gaining such an advantage would likely mean a series win and an advancement to the second round.

If that were the case, the Warriors would become only the seventh ever 7th seed to beat the 2nd seed in the first round. Unfortunately for the Rockets, it seems like we’re heading in that direction unless Houston can steal a game while playing away.