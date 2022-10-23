footer logo
 Giannis Antetokounmpo has a Better 3-pt Shooting Percentage Than Stephen Curry This Season!

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sun Oct 23 2022

Dec 25, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during a NBA game at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Monroe/Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

44 points in 28 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes only the 9th player to achieve this feat. A deeper dive also reveals he’s improved!

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world period. Albeit facing a weaker rockets side, Giannis propelled his team to an emphatic win. His final stat line tonight might shock you. And while it may look normal at first, peep the minutes played.

He became just the 9th player in history to do this. And all while missing his second in command. Is there a better player on the planet right now?

He made 2/3 attempts from 3-point land and a very early stat dig reveals he is shooting better than Stephen Curry!

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a better 3-point percentage than Stephen curry!

We might be exaggerating a little bit here. Giannis is not better than Stephen Curry from range. But so far, in extremely limited sample size, he is. Just take a look at this smooth jump shot.

He is shooting 33.3% from downtown, which by no means is good but it is better than Steph’s. And while the latter is going through an absolute slump. We’ll let the Greek Freak have his plaudits.

The “Greek Freak” just keeps on going up a gear!

If you thought Giannis couldn’t get better you might have been right. But if you thought he couldn’t improve his efficiency, you would be dead wrong. 44 in 28 minutes is absurd.

To add to it he casually dunked between three players.

And tonight’s performance put him in great company.

The Bucks start the season 2-0 and it looks as though Giannis has found a new gear to shift to. Will anyone be able to stop this team come playoffs?

