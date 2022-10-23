 Giannis Antetokounmpo has a Better 3-pt Shooting Percentage Than Stephen Curry This Season!

Dec 25, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during a NBA game at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Monroe/Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

44 points in 28 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes only the 9th player to achieve this feat. A deeper dive also reveals he’s improved!

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world period. Albeit facing a weaker rockets side, Giannis propelled his team to an emphatic win. His final stat line tonight might shock you. And while it may look normal at first, peep the minutes played.

Giannis vs the Rockets tonight ▪️44 points

▪️12 rebounds

▪️3 assists

▪️17-21 FG (81%)

▪️2-3 3PT (66%)

▪️8-13 FT (61%)

▪️+23 +/-

▪️28 minutes

▪️30th 40 point game The Best Player in the World pic.twitter.com/jHeWO7XPP7 — GiannisMuse (@GiannisMuse) October 23, 2022

He became just the 9th player in history to do this. And all while missing his second in command. Is there a better player on the planet right now?

Assuming Giannis is done for the night, this is the 9th time in NBA history a player has scored 44 or more points in 29 or fewer minutes. It’s the first time in @bucks history — Justin García 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) October 23, 2022

He made 2/3 attempts from 3-point land and a very early stat dig reveals he is shooting better than Stephen Curry!

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a better 3-point percentage than Stephen curry!

We might be exaggerating a little bit here. Giannis is not better than Stephen Curry from range. But so far, in extremely limited sample size, he is. Just take a look at this smooth jump shot.

He is shooting 33.3% from downtown, which by no means is good but it is better than Steph’s. And while the latter is going through an absolute slump. We’ll let the Greek Freak have his plaudits.

3P% this season Giannis Antetokounmpo 33.3%

Stephen Curry 30.8% — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) October 21, 2022

The “Greek Freak” just keeps on going up a gear!

If you thought Giannis couldn’t get better you might have been right. But if you thought he couldn’t improve his efficiency, you would be dead wrong. 44 in 28 minutes is absurd.

44 PTS in 28 MINS for Giannis 😤 Cheat code. pic.twitter.com/uCkoeWpWcm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2022

To add to it he casually dunked between three players.

And tonight’s performance put him in great company.

Players with a 40/10 game under 30 minutes since 1994: Embiid

LeBron

AD

Giannis (tonight) pic.twitter.com/8vFyzJLslg — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

The Bucks start the season 2-0 and it looks as though Giannis has found a new gear to shift to. Will anyone be able to stop this team come playoffs?

