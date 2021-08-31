“But why did Damian Lillard have to make it Black and Red?!”: Blazers star’s newest collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal could be the biggest indication to where his future lies

Shaquille O’Neal’s new show collaboration with Damian Lillard could tell us what the star plans to do about his future in the NBA

Boy, oh boy, how is Damian Lillard still in Portland?

With the number of rumors surrounding this man, you’d expect him to be out of the city three times over by now. Yet, Lillard still continues to maintain that he’s staying put. And, it seems his most recent activity when it comes to sneakers has bolstered the same claim.

Recently, Lillard collaborated with the Big Diesel himself, Shaquille O’Neal, to release a retro for Reebok’s famous ‘Shaqnosis’ line.

Now, we do hear you asking ‘how can the design of a show determine a star’s future?!’ And to that we say, let’s get right into it!

The new Shaqnosis’s colorway gives Damian Lillard’s intentions with the Portland Trail Blazers away

Damian Lillard is such hot property, if he put in a trade request right now, we imagine just about every contender in the NBA is going to have offers for the Blazers. However, as of the time of writing this piece, the player has refrained from doing so completely.

Still, countless Portland fans were scared that the star was just about ready to leave this offseason, with many having given up already. However, we may have some very good news for these frightened souls. Take a look at the tweet below.

Damian Lillard x Shaq join forces for this collaborative new Reebok Shaqnosis.💥 pic.twitter.com/CYpxWPhB7j — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 30, 2021

We’re going to give you a moment to guess what gives it away.

Got it? Well, we’ll tell you anyway.

Traditionally, the Shaqnosis has always had a black and white colorway. But with this one, the only thing Dame really changed about the design, is the color scheme.

The back and red combination obviously looks very sleek. But, we’re pretty sure it’s also a nod to the Portland Trail Blazers’ jersey colors.

So, do we have our answer? Is Damian Lillard going to really stay in Portland forever?

We don’t know, but frankly, we can’t wait to find out.

