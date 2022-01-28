“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson return to form, only to make new records!”: Warriors’ duo improves on their current record, have the most games with each Splash Brother making at least 5 3-pointers

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson go a combined 11/19 from the deep, make records while beating the Timberwolves

The Splash Brothers are back, and they’re making big waves with their Splashes! After 2 and a half years, we finally saw a night where both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored 20+ points in a single game. While what used to be a sight we were used to seeing on a nightly basis, a 2.5-year gap made tonight’s achievement so much more special.

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins is starting over Karl-Anthony Towns?!”: Warriors forward’s getting selected as an All-Star Starter over other superstars has left experts baffled

Considered as the greatest back-court of the current generation, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made numerous records. They have both been crucial in revolutionizing the game. The duo proved to the world how shooting the ball well can win you championships. Tonight, they improved on one of their records. Slowly but steadily, they keep solidifying their case for the best backcourt duo all-time in the NBA.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson go off from deep, build on their NBA record

Tonight was yet another well-balanced victory for the Warriors. There were multiple players contributing, and everyone’s contribution led to the overall win. Stephen Curry ended the night with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, on 6/10 shooting from 3s. Klay Thomspon scored a season-high 23 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 4 assists while shooting 5/9 from deep. This marked the 36th time the duo has had 5 or more 3s in the same game.

This is the 36th time in their careers that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each made at least 5 threes in the same game. That’s 16 more than any other pair of teammates in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/jEoVp8f0df — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2022

Also Read: “Daddy you’re a starter, you’re a starter!”: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins shares the wholesome way in which he found out about his first All-Star selection

Not only did the Splash brothers do well tonight, but the whole team also brought out their A-game. They went 21/36 from 3s as a whole, shooting at 58.3%. This marks the highest shooting % from deep for any team this season, when they attempted 25 or more 3s in a single game.

With Draymond Green out for the foreseeable future, the Splash Brothers coming alive is a good sign. The team needs them to shoot better, and if they can manage to stay consistent, the Warriors have a good chance of holding on to their #2 seed for the time being.