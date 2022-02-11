Basketball

“F**k Kevin Hart!”: When Boston Celtics fans trolled the comedian in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after Hart began talking trash

"F**k Kevin Hart!": When Boston Celtics fans trolled the comedian in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after Hart began talking trash
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I don’t take it personally because they’re actually talking about themselves"- Lewis Hamilton slams Nico Rosberg for favoring Max Verstappen
Next Article
"I'm married to my wife, as well as the game!": Nikola Jokic has a wholesome routine to make sure he keeps his connection with his wife even when on court
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Porter Jr, that was a good HORSE shot, but you hit it in the wrong basket!”: The guard hilariously hits an impressive trick shot towards the end of the Rockets-Raptors game… in his own basket
“Kevin Porter Jr, that was a good HORSE shot, but you hit it in the wrong basket!”: The guard hilariously hits an impressive trick shot towards the end of the Rockets-Raptors game… in his own basket

While dribbling the clock out during the Rockets-Raptors contest, Kevin Porter Jr unintentionally hit a…