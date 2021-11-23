“Did Peyton Manning think you were his 10 year old’s friend?”: Eli Manning roasts Kevin Hart about the time he played football in Mexico with HOF QB

Peyton Manning, Kevin Hart, and Eli Manning took over the Manningcast tonight as has become tradition on MNF, providing us with amazing content.

The Manning brothers have already shown how entertaining they can be with their continuous banter, but when you add comedian and actor Kevin Hart to the fold, that immediately elevates the comedy level in the room.

The Manningcast has become a staple of any MNF contest, and the show continued tonight as the Buccaneers took on the New York Giants. The Bucs would win the game convincingly, 30-10. Brady showed off his impeccable form, throwing for 307 yards, but he also showed us that he may not be as unathletic as we believe him to be.

Is that Tom Brady or Usain Bolt? #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/vV1ilQcDLt — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 23, 2021

However, the real entertainment of the day may have come from the Manningcast. The Manning brothers and Hart were joking around all day, taking shots at each other, and it comedic gold.

Also Read: “I see through this fake brotherhood that you and Peyton Manning have”: Kevin Hart has the perfect comeback for Eli Manning who roasts his height

Eli Manning roasts Kevin Hart for his Mexico football trip with Peyton Manning

One of the biggest gripes against Kevin Hart, and perhaps the easiest joke to make against the comedian is about his height. While Hart might be one of the funniest guys out there, he’s definitely not the tallest.

Hart’s actual height is unknown, but it’s clear that he stands somewhere between 5’2″ and 5’4″. Alluding to that fact, Eli Manning decided to test Kevin Hart.

He repeatedly called Hart a “BIG” fan of football, trying to get him to react and get annoyed at the fact that Eli was clearly poking fun at his height. However, Hart wasn’t going to be deterred, and he had the perfect reply, calling out Peyton and Eli’s relationship, calling their brotherhood “fake.” Just look at the second slide on this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

The last slide of that post might be even better, however. Eli finds a way to get back at Kevin Hart, coming after his height once more. Eli referenced Kevin Hart’s trip to Mexico. Hart was quick to defend himself, saying the kids he was playing with were unnaturally big, but Eli wouldn’t have any of it. Watching that fourth slide again will tell you all you need to know.

It was a treat to see these three on screen together, and this instance was just one of the many memorable moments from the night.

Also Read: “Antonio Brown will be happy to take the booster shot live on TV”: Cydney Moreau and Bucs WR’s chef’s text chain is fake according to Bucs WR’s attorney