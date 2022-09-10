“F**k you, Lonzo Ball!”: Bulls star hilariously trolls LaMelo Ball, getting quite the racy reaction in return

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball share a hilarious moment on FaceTime years before the younger brother made into the NBA

Out of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, who is the better player?

Jokes aside, these are two exceptional players. And while the Hornets star is clearly the player that has superstar potential, any team in the NBA would be lucky to have them. They’re just that good.

But it’s not all basketball.

These brothers have grown up together, so they’ve obviously had some hilarious moments that they shared together. And thankfully, since they were stars of the TV show ‘Ball in the Family’, the public was privy to a lot of them.

We’re here to talk about just one of these moments.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Lonzo Ball chooses to troll his brother over FaceTime, getting the most LaMelo Ball reaction you’ll ever see

LaMelo Ball may be a bit wild now. But frankly, his level of insanity today is completely unmatched by how he was in high school.

We’re talking about the wild child of the Ball family who would throw out cuss words at whatever time he wanted to, and do absolutely whatever he wanted. The only time he couldn’t was when his dear old father was watching.

Well, in this clip, we assure you, LaVar Ball most definitely had his eyes facing in the opposite direction.

We won’t lie, while it is good that LaMelo Ball has matured up to the level he has, we definitely wouldn’t mind seeing this side of him sometimes.

