Basketball

“F**k you, Lonzo Ball!”: Bulls star hilariously trolls LaMelo Ball, getting quite the racy reaction in return

"F**k you, Lonzo Ball!": Bulls star hilariously trolls LaMelo Ball, getting quite the racy reaction in return
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Shaquille O'Neal, who took $100 million to leave Kobe Bryant, was hit with a cruel roast on his WWE appearance
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"F**k you, Lonzo Ball!": Bulls star hilariously trolls LaMelo Ball, getting quite the racy reaction in return
“F**k you, Lonzo Ball!”: Bulls star hilariously trolls LaMelo Ball, getting quite the racy reaction in return

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball share a hilarious moment on FaceTime years before the younger…