LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s $777,851,698 ‘Put On Blast’ by Stephen A Smith Over Not ‘Owning Up’ to Their Team’s Losses

Stephen A. Smith has been making headlines recently for his beef with Paul George. So, to let bygones be bygones, the First Take host came on PG’s Podcast P. Here, they addressed their differences and spoke at length about the state of the NBA. While on the show, Smith gave some insight into why he and his colleagues give some of the controversial takes that they do. And, in the process, he put Kevin Durant and LeBron James on blast. Calling them out for not owning up to their team’s losses despite making a combined total of $777,851,698 in career earnings.

Both KD and King James are two of the highest-paid players in the history of the NBA. Over the course of his 16 seasons in the league, Durant has made $350,297,591. Similarly, having played four seasons more, LeBron has made $431,859,107 in 20. As such, Stephen A. feels that these high paychecks need to be justified.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Kevin Durant and LeBron James for their team’s losses

Recently appearing on Paul George’s podcast, Stephen A. Smith discussed a variety of topics. One of them had to do with how NBA superstars react to criticism in this day and age. Taking the examples of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Stephen A. broke down why journalists like him do not like hearing players’ complaints.

Smith explained that KD’s narrative that players just want to “play ball” does not sit well with him. He claims that this is not the same argument Durant likely uses when he goes to the negotiation table. Instead, he theorizes that the Slim Reaper undoubtedly tells teams he is the best and deserves the bag. And, as such, would like to see him take more accountability when he plays poorly rather than blame it on the team.

Similarly, he calls out LeBron, who over the years has resorted to taking on many roles. He points out that this is one habit of King James that annoys him to no end. He recalled how he once received backlash for calling James the second-best player in history. But now, he has to see him talk about the different hats he has to wear like “best father” and “good role model”. A stark contrast to his claim as the “best in the world” a few years back.

“They want to be renowned for this and they want to be recognized for that. But, LeBron, cause he’s done this before…LeBron, “Cause I’m the best in the world!”. Which he was that’s how he felt…they lose! Another year…wasn’t the same series, “You know I’m just trying to be the best father I can be…be a good role model!”. God damn it…nobody is talking about that man!”

All this infuriates Stephen A., who feels that both men aren’t taking accountability. Both their teams have failed to impress in the last few seasons. And with them making big money, the First Take analyst feels it’s only right that they take the brunt of the criticism for their lack of success.

KD and LeBron aren’t even the highest-paid players in the NBA heading into the 2023-2024 season

The 2023-2024 season is just around the corner, and while Stephen A. Smith is right about Kevin Durant and LeBron James earning a lot of money, they aren’t even the highest-paid players in the NBA. Once the new season kicks off, Stephen Curry will officially earn the most of all active players in the league.

Having signed a four-year $215,353,664 in 2021, Curry is set to earn a whopping $51,915,615 this season. Making him the only player in the NBA earning over 50,000,000.

If anything, it’s safe to say the NBA is certainly paying well. So, when Stephen A. says he wants to see performances, his demands are justified.