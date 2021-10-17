“Follow Gods plan and execute Lil bro”: Allen Iverson has a message for Ben Simmons ahead of Sixers point guard’s return for 2021-22 NBA season

Allen Iverson, a Philly Legend has words of support for Ben Simmons.

Allen Iverson, a Hall of Famer who built his legend in Philadelphia, knows a thing or two about fans there. The man wowed the audiences there, and the world alike, and Ben Simmons should follow his advice.

Allen Iverson may have retired, but he is adored by fans still. Being such a respected icon in the basketball community, his voice means something.

His latest message seems to be a little cryptic, fans don’t really understand what it means. They seem to have taken it as support of Ben Simmons, and they have expressed their apprehension.

This whole Ben Simmons drama has the fans turned, and no amount of endorsements from legends can turn them back.

Ben Simmons should learn a thing or two from Allen Iverson

A lot of NBA legends have come out and lambasted Simmons about his strike and his continued absence away from the team, even though he is available to play. Shaq has come out and told him to get his a** back to work if he wanted to keep his house. This is what Iverson had to say about being a 76er:

“I’m a Sixer for life. I got Sixer blood pumping through me. Everybody knows that I want to help that organization. I’ve been retired, what, 11 years? I don’t know how I’m not a part of that staff, some kind of way.”

Ben is a talent. We are better with him than w/o if we can’t get equal value. But he needs to change his attitude… that is, if he wants fans to except him in this town. I think it can work, but his game needs to change. — Mike (@BASSMAN_BIAGI) October 16, 2021

Whatever is said and done, Ben Simmons and his relationship with the fans, and it is the best thing for the both of them is to go their own separate ways.

Just don’t expect the fans to be cordial when he comes back to play at Philly though, they will surely boo him- probably even throw stuff. They are wild that way.

