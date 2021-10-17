Basketball

“Follow Gods plan and execute Lil bro”: Allen Iverson has a message for Ben Simmons ahead of Sixers point guard’s return for 2021-22 NBA season

"Follow Gods plan and execute Lil bro": Allen Iverson has a message for Ben Simmons ahead of Sixers point guard's return for 2021-22 NBA season
Arun Sharma

Previous Article
NFL Streams Reddit: How to Watch Every NFL Week 6 Game for Free Without r/nflstreams
Next Article
India vs England warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch 2021 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches?
NBA Latest Post
“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star
“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star

Etan Thomas calls out the double standards in holding Kyrie Irving accountable for his unvaccinated…