Following in LeBron James’ Footsteps, Draymond Green ‘Raves’ About $2.81 Trillion Tech Giant’s New $1,199 iPhone 15

Draymond Green had an exciting opportunity to attend Apple’s keynote event which announced the launch of the new $1,199 iPhone 15. Besides the new iPhone, the $2.81 trillion company has also launched new models for their other products such as the Apple Watch and a new, updated AirPods. By making his presence known at the Apple Event, Draymond Green is perhaps trying to follow suit with LeBron James’ previous collaboration with Apple Inc.

Last year, during iPhone 14’s launch, LeBron James jumped onto the hype for the new Apple device by shooting a commercial for AT&T. Many fans had not expected the Lakers star to feature in an Apple commercial while being one of the highest earners in 2021. While some fans appeared visibly confused seeing LeBron James promoting the iPhone, the King ended up making a smart deal with Apple and earning millions off the new iPhone’s launch. Perhaps, Draymond Green is also trying to utilize such a similar opportunity to skyrocket his net worth to a billionaire status.

Draymond Green was very excited after attending Apple’s keynote event in California

Draymond Green was quite elated with the opportunity to attend Apple’s 2023 keynote presentation at Apple’s campus in California. The presentation titled ‘Wonderlust’ launched the new iPhone 15 models, which includes a major change with lightning charging ports being replaced with USB-C-type ports. The new iPhone 15 Pro models will have the same $999 price tag as last year, while the Pro Max models are priced at a slightly increased rate of $1,199. Besides this, Apple also unveiled the Watch Ultra 2 which will include the new S9 chip.

Draymond Green was beyond impressed with his visit to the Apple campus during the event. Furthermore, Green seemed further mind-blown with the quality and incredible features of the Apple products that were unveiled at the event. Raving about his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), Green wrote:

“It seems that every single time I think Apple has done all they can with their products, they add something we didn’t know we needed on an iPhone, or watch, or laptop, or… And if you go to campus you meet a bunch of geniuses… pretty wild. “

Furthermore, Green seemed pretty much galvanized with the work ethic and the brains that go behind every Apple product’s development. The Apple Campus is filled with engineers, techno geeks, and other Apple employees who work around the year to bring us products of the highest quality. Taking a moment to appreciate Tim Cook and his team at Apple, Green further added,

“The campus itself is mind blowing. The architecture. Super clean, and obviously well thought out. AND, Tim Cook took an impossible job following up Steve Jobs and actually knocked it out the park. Wow! Always take a second to appreciate greatness! Goodnight folks.”

All of these make us believe, that perhaps something exciting is brewing between tech giants Apple Inc. and the Warriors superstar Draymond Green. It’s highly possible that Green might be inspired by LeBron James last year collaborating with Apple and might perhaps be seeking a similar opportunity for himself as well.

LeBron James silently made $700 million off his collaboration with Apple Inc.

When Beats by Dr. Dre first launched in 2010, it was one of the biggest sensations for every music enthusiast. Top celebrities and athletes such as LeBron James, Neymar Jr., and Serena Williams were seen sporting these iconic headphones. Such was the popularity of the brand, Apple decided to acquire the company in 2014. Within a short span, the company went from being worth a few million dollars to banking a massive paycheck of $3.2 billion.

Among the primary beneficiaries of the billion-dollar paycheck, one of them was surprisingly LeBron James. Yes, the Lakers star had made a savvy business decision during the early days of Beats to acquire a stake in the company. In this process, James earned almost $700,000,000 from Apple’s acquisition of the brand. Perhaps, Draymond Green is also looking to uplift his fortunes with a possible collaboration with the trillion-dollar tech giant soon in the future.