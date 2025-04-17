LeBron James Casts Blame On Draymond Green For Why He Constantly Beats Ryan Coogler’s Warriors

One of LeBron James’ greatest team rivalries is the Golden State Warriors. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer has faced off against the Dubs on numerous occasions, including four straight showdowns in the NBA Finals between 2015-2018. LeGOAT briefly spoke about his history with the Warriors during an interview with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who was promoting his newest feature, Sinners.

Advertisement

Coogler may be an artist, but he knows ball. The 38-year-old aurteur grew up in Oakland and was an athlete himself at St. Marie’s in Californa, where he was a wide receiver. Later, he would attend USC’s film program, prompting him to begin his filmmaking career. Coogler has since directed several of the biggest films of the last decade, including Black Panther, Creed, and now Sinners, which is being hailed as a masterpiece.

So when James and Coogler started shooting the breeze about film and sports, Coogler’s fandom peaked through. He revealed that he fell in love with the Warriors when Steph Curry emerged on the team, a player LBJ knows very well. Coogler even joked that he was “tired of you beating up on my n***as,” a joke about how the King has a great record against the Dubs.

“It’s Draymond [Green]’s fault. Draymond’s always talking shit,” stated James, jabbing at the Warriors longtime superstar defender. There’s no lie in that as Dray would probably have said the same thing himself.

The wars that James’ Cavaliers and later James’ Lakers have had with the Warriors would always be neck and neck. Green has a thing for necks, particularly going for them. He probably would have done well in Coogler’s Sinners, considering it’s a vampire movie.

Draymond used to have disdain for LeBron, but it turned into respect

Draymond has not been shy about speaking about LeBron. On an old interview with the BARS podcast, the four-time NBA Champion admitted that King James was no King of his.

“I hated Bron. We had no relationship at all,” said Draymond. “I had a relationship with Mav [Maverick Carter] and Rich [Paul].” That disdain lasted for quite a while for Dray. Fortunately, it eventually transitioned into respect for LeGOAT.

“I realized, ‘Dang, bro really just like me. He use the same lingo I use, he’s from a place just like me'” Green realized.

The good news for fans of ball is that there’s a good chance that the Lakers and the Dubs meet once again in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Lakers would first have to get through the red-hot Timberwolves and its superstar guard, Anthony Davis.

The Warriors don’t have an easy path either. They’ll have to best the No. 2 ranked Houston Rockets, but the Dubs are coming in with momentum after winning a tough Play-In game against the Grizzlies, and breaking their Play-In streak.

Let’s hope for some luck with these brackets, because another LeBron and Draymond series would be a cinematic-level event. Hell, maybe Coogler could direct it.