“It Ain’t 2014 No More”: Stephen Curry Mocks Chris Paul as the Warriors March Past Kevin Durant-less Suns

The Monday night clash between the Suns and the Warriors could have been the game of the season for both the teams, Kevin Durant, and probably even the NBA, but The Slim Reaper did not play the game because of a recent mishap with his ankle. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made sure to put on a show in the absence of their former teammate.

The Warriors opened the game like it was the 2022 Playoffs and outscored the Suns 43 to 21 in the first quarter. And when Chris Paul and Co tried making a comeback in the second, The Chef, breaking out of his cool and calm character, talked smack to CP3 after an amazing play at the rim.

Stephen Curry tells Chris Paul, “it ain’t 2014 no more”

While the 9x All-Defensive point guard was hogging on his back during a second-quarter play with over 5 minutes left for halftime, Curry made a terrific play, and let Paul know about it immediately.

“This ain’t 2014 no more.” Steph Curry had some words for CP3 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wCVekHyZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2023

While this game would have Klay Thompson written all over it in the bolds whenever we look back at it, as he went for 38 points. Curry also did well, putting up 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists playing just over 33 minutes.

But this 123-112 trashing will be remembered for the brilliant trash-talk by the “Baby-faced Assasin” towards “the Point God”, who is the only guy in the NBA Curry is hostile towards. Given the history of their beef, it was only fair.

What’s Steph referring to when he says ‘2014’?

The 2014 remark is toward the time when CP3 and his Clippers eliminated the Warriors from the 2014 Playoffs in the first round. That would be his and the Warriors’ last elimination from the postseason without being in the finals.

Curry averaged close to 24 points, 8 assists, and over 4 rebounds per game that season, but Paul defended him well in that series and himself averaged over 17 points and 9 assists a game. He disrespected Steph throughout the series.

