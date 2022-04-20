“There’s never any ego that gets in the way”: Steve Kerr reveals he and Stephen Curry talk about everything and are always willing to collaborate

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives an insight into Stephen Curry’s team-first approach and the former unanimous MVP’s unselfish nature.

Known as the player who changed the game, Stephen Curry is one of the most influential leaders in NBA history. The face of the Warriors franchise, Curry serves as the perfect role model for the league. The two-time MVP inculcated a new brand of basketball with the Warriors.

The Dubs are known for their unselfish nature of play, having a pass-first approach. The concept of iso ball doesn’t exist in Chase Center’s locker room. Steve Kerr’s offense is designed in such a way to include every member on the roster.

The Warriors believe in what’s best for them, the most recent example being Steph Curry coming off the bench. Continuing to rehab from his foot injury, Curry has excelled in his role of coming off the bench. In the recent Game Two win over the Nuggets, Steph had the following stats.

Steph Curry off the bench: 34 PTS

12-17 FG

5-10 3P

in 23 MINS That’s the most points in a playoff game in 23 minutes or fewer since 1975 (regardless of starting or not). pic.twitter.com/8bLtzgdRda — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2022

Also read: “Jordan Poole is like a baby Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson showers his teammate with the ultimate praise after his stellar performances against the Nuggets

Recently, Coach Kerr revealed Curry’s selfless nature as a top superstar, letting the likes of a Jordan Poole continue their hot streak.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry talk about everything.

One of the best coach-player associations in recent times, Steve Kerr and Steph Curry’s track record speaks for itself. The two understand each other’s minds without having to communicate. Clinching a playoff spot after two years, the legendary duo has their eyes set on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The recent foot injury of Curry had many predicting a first-round exit for the Dubs. However, the Warriors are a well-oiled machine, having its core parts intact. Despite an absent Curry, the Bay Area team held the fort.

The three-time champion would return in the nick of time for the playoffs, coming off the bench. Nonetheless, with Poole having an unreal run in his last two games, Curry seems to have no issues in his new role as the 6th man.

Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games 🌊 💧 59 PTS

💧 19-29 FG

💧 10-17 3-PT FG UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/NE3xZjQlrO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2022

Reflecting on the unselfish nature of Steph, Coach Kerr had the following to say.

“Anything that is going to help the team, he’s all for. We always collaborate. We talk about everything. It’s just very matter of fact with Steph. There’s never any ego that gets in the way.”

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “Anything that is going to help the team, he’s all for. We always collaborate. We talk about everything. It’s just very matter of fact with Steph. There’s never any ego that gets in the way.” https://t.co/AufP7a9jaq — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 19, 2022

Also read: “Jordan Poole is NEVER shooting technical Free Throws, at least not on my watch!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a hilarious reaction to being asked about JP stepping up to the charity stripe

Truly, a great ambassador for the game, Curry does make a valid case for the basketball Mt. Rushmore.