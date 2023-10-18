“The Best Is Yet to Come for Jonathan Kuminga”: Stephen Curry Hypes Up ‘Preseason’s Top Scorer’ Ahead of $6,012,840 Season

Stephen Curry recently appeared for a press conference following practice with the Golden State Warriors. In the presser, shared by ‘Warriors on NBCS’, he spoke about a variety of topics including the upcoming 2023-24 season. One of the things he was asked about was the future of Jonathan Kuminga. At the age of 21, the 7th pick of the 2021 draft is one of the best young players in the league.

Advertisement

As such, the media wanted to know what the expectations are of Kuminga as he heads into his $6,012,840 season. JK has been performing exceptionally in the pre-season and everyone is excited for what is to come. What’s more, even Steph admitted that he has high hopes for the youngster.

Stephen Curry has high hopes for JK heading into the 2023-24 season

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the brightest talents in the NBA. Playing for the Golden State Warriors, JK is eager to prove his worth. However, Stephen Curry believes that impatience will not help the youngster’s development. Speaking in a press conference after practice, Curry was asked about what the future looks like for Kuminga.

Advertisement

Steph revealed that unlike his performances on the court, which are usually aggressive, Kuminga needs to be patient. He believes that if he does maintain his patience, he is sure to be rewarded, be it with wins, financially, or with championships. But, most importantly, there will be a role for him on the team if he puts the work in.

“At the end of the day, it’s about him understanding that the best is yet to come for him. And, if he can take in all the learning all the lessons that he’s gotten over the last two years, the patience and the work that he’s put in, then there is a role for him, there is a way for him to help us win games. And, that will be rewarded in the long run.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1714397845292494983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chef Curry is excited to see what the season has in store for the 6’7″ forward. After all, the Dubs exercised their team option to keep him on the roster, which is why he is making $6,012,840 this season. Moreover, if he performs exceptionally well, he could be in for a bumper extension once all is said and done.

JKuminga has been the Warriors’ best preseason performer as he looks to earn a big extension

In the three preseason games the Golden State Warriors have played thus far, Jonathan Kuminga has balled out. With 24, 26, and 28-point performances, he is the Dubs highest scorer in pre-season. He is in fine form and will be looking to carry that form into the regular season. Why? Because he is hoping to have a huge role to play.

Advertisement

This is the final year of Kuminga’s rookie deal and expectations are high. If he lives up to said expectations, he could bag himself a massive extension. However, it all depends on how the 2023-24 season goes for him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He has all the tools he needs to become a great basketball player. But, as Stephen Curry said, he will require a great deal of patience if he hopes to fulfill his potential.