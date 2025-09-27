mobile app bar

Following in Yao Ming’s Footsteps, Yang Hansen Opens Up on His Lofty NBA Goal

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Yang Hansen (L), Yao Ming (R)

The latest superstar to enter the NBA from one of its hottest international markets, China, has already outlined his goals heading into his rookie season. Yang Hansen wants to follow in the footsteps of one of, if not the greatest, players from the country. But boy, that is one serious goal to chase.

Yao Ming put the NBA on the map for China better than anyone ever did. He was the No. 1 Draft pick in 2002, chosen by the Houston Rockets and went on to become an eight-time All-Star, and found himself in the All-NBA teams five times. He would undoubtedly have had an even more legendary career had injuries not forced him into an early retirement in 2011.

Hansen now wants to be the new Yao Ming to the countrymen, just like the legendary Rockets center was a role model to him growing up.

“I want to create my own path in the NBA. And to be successful. But, at the same time, that is just the beginning. It is only a small part of what I hope is next,” Hansen wrote, before stating that he, too, wants to go back to China after his career in America.

“My goal is to inspire athletes back home in China, just like Yao did for me, and to show them that it is possible for them to also be a first-round NBA draft pick in the future and to create their own path,” he added.

That being said, there is one thing that worries him. As an athlete, he knows just how important sleep is for those training to be in good shape. Chinese fans, sadly, have to stay up very late into the night or wake up very early in the morning to watch the NBA, with the U.S.A being several time zones away.

Hansen wants kids to prioritize sleep over watching the NBA. “I worry about this, you know? That time difference … I hope that people in China will cheer me on, of course … but without impacting your daily life too much. Or losing any sleep,” he added.

The Portland Trail Blazers center is stepping foot into the biggest basketball league in the world with huge dreams. There will be over a billion people cheering him on. That’s motivation enough on its own.

