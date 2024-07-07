LeBron James Showers Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht With ‘Favorite College Player’ Tag, Following California Classic Debut

During their Summer League debut, Los Angeles’ rookies, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, combined for 5 of 21 field goals, in a 14-point loss against the Sacramento Kings. While this was a disappointing debut from both, these outcomes don’t necessarily reflect athletes’ potential. Maybe that’s why LeBron James seemed unfazed about their shooting struggles.

In a presser, during the USA Olympic Men’s Basketball Team training camp in Nevada, he revealed that Knecht was his most-liked player, besides son Bronny James, in the 2023-24 NCAA season.

LBJ raved about the 6ft 6″ guard’s shooting abilities, complemented by his superb athleticism. He added that Knecht’s attitude towards the game made him believe he would transition smoothly to the NBA. The King said,

“Throughout the course of the college season, Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. I watched his game throughout the season. I just like his ability to shoot the ball, with his athleticism. His height, the demeanor that he played with, always kind of felt his game will translate to the NBA.”

LeBron added that he was shocked that Knecht was not one of the top-16 draft picks. Thus, when the Lakers were on the draft board with the 17th pick, they gladly selected the former Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard. Apart from praising Knecht, LeBron had an emotional reaction to his son’s debut.

LeBron James cherishing his son’s hoops journey

Expectedly, LeBron was overwhelmed while watching Bronny James make his NBA debut. Having seen him recover from a horrific cardiac arrest ordeal, that happened a year ago, his joy knew no bounds when he saw his son make his Summer League debut. The beaming father couldn’t clasp his emotions as he said,

“It’s a dream come true for me. To see my son to be able to be in the NBA, it’s always been a dream of his…. The kid has worked so hard to get back to this point, so much has happened over the last year with him. To have this happen, less than a year from this incident, with our friends and our family, to have his name announced, it was something surreal.”

Later, he remarked that Summer League’s outings, whether negative or positive, don’t determine how a player will shine on the biggest stage. He relayed that it will take for both the rookies to adjust in terms of both physicality and pace of the league.

Overall, for LeBron, his son’s debut was beyond his numbers. It was a moment of immense pride towards someone who has turned his career around despite the odds stacked against him.