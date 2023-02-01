Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Magic? Sixers Release Injury Report For 2023 MVP Candidate Ahead of Clash With Paolo Banchero and Co

Jan 30, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after being fouled during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Just after proving themselves one of the best teams in the NBA, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers got an L at the hands of a 19-31 Orlando Magic team this Monday.

The 126-119 win against the West’s #1 Denver Nuggets last week, gave Embiid a head-to-head edge over the MVP favorite Nikola Jokic as the Cameroonian big man went for 47 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists.

However, he then failed to lead his team to another win against the lowly Magic team. Let’s see if Joel Embiid is ready to avenge the loss in a rematch inside the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Orlando Magic?

Although Embiid did put up 30/11/5 against the Magic in the last game, it wasn’t enough for his team to get past Paolo Banchero and Mauritz Wagner’s big night, both of whom combined for 51 points for a 119-109 away win.

In tonight’s rematch, the youngsters-led team would try to do it again and beat the Sixers twice in their backyard while they try to present themselves as one of the biggest contenders from the East.

And Embiid is questionable for the moment and would be a game-time decision due to some issues with his foot.

Sixers vs Magic injury report lists Joel Embiid as questionable once again. Chuma Okeke is still out for Orlando and Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as questionable pic.twitter.com/bknksvVxHp — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) January 31, 2023

Joel Embiid’s form

Tied with Luka Doncic at 33.4 points per game, Jo Jo is the league’s leading scorer at the moment. Having won last year’s scoring title, he would not want to take his foot off the gas, as there are only slight chances of him taking over The Joker in MVP’s list.

He would want at least one big accolade in the season for the efforts he puts in, night in and night out. In the last five games, he has averaged well over 35 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

As the loss against Magic broke their season-high win streak (7), Sixers would want to get back to winning. So, it will be a great match tonight, let’s just hope Embiid shows up.

