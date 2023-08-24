Following Michael Jordan’s Proclamation, Shaquille O’Neal Pits Stephen Curry’s Accomplishments Against Magic Johnson’s Legacy

Stephen Curry‘s declaration as the ‘Best Point Guard’ ever has raised the eyebrows of many NBA Legends. Michael Jordan has always been the center of GOAT debates but has not claimed the title outright. However, he instantly backed up Magic Johnson, his rival, and dubbed him the best Point Guard by a mile. Another Great, Shaquille O’Neal, took a diplomatic approach to the debate. He shared an Instagram Story matching up Stephen Curry’s award against Magic’s Legacy.

Shaquille O’Neal mentioned Stephen Curry, his favorite player amongst the younger generation. He would often call himself the ‘Black Steph Curry’ whenever he drained a three-pointer. So, it was obvious that the Big Diesel would endorse Curry when he called himself the Best Point Guard ever and that’s what he did.

Michael Jordan sends a text, Shaquille O’Neal tells a story

Stephen Curry has set the NBA world ablaze the moment he dubbed himself the Best Point guard ever. His declaration was not far-fetched yet many NBA legends and media were not pleased. They went to lengths to dethrone Curry but none said it better than his Airness himself.

Michael Jordan, who had battled Magic Johnson on numerous occasions, had a simple yet impactful take. He confirmed that Magic was easily the best point guard of all time. He also commended Steph Curry for being close to Magic but he sees him more as a shooter. He ended the debate with Magic’s championship and he simply did it over a text to Stephen A. Smith.

Good morning sir. Although greatest of all time is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, of what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must find point guards who really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement is creative, making shots for his teammates, he is career 43% 3-point shooter. But, Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat to be honest. Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.

It seemed Jordan’s message reverbed through the NBA world. Shaquille O’Neal, who had been supporting Stephen Curry all this time, went with a different approach to Steph’s declaration. He shared an IG story with Steph’s awards and matched it up against Magic Johnson.

When we compare their legacies, it seems that Curry is falling behind. However, that does not take away anything from Stephen Curry’s game. Shaq’s story has in fact provided the roadmap to what Steph needs to achieve in order to officially proclaim the title.

NBA Analyst believes Steph Curry’s argument as the best is as close as one ring

Many of the legends and media believe that Curry is miles behind Magic Johnson, in terms of being the best point guard ever. An NBA analyst, Chris Broussard, had a very sound judgment of Curry’s take. He believes that Steph Curry’s proclamation is very close if he manages to win one more ring.

If Steph somehow won another ring and I don’t necessarily see that happening. But if he somehow have another ring I think then you have just you know on sheer dominance, you’d have a closer arguement. Maybe even give it to Steph. I think a lot of people woulf put Steph over the top.

When phrased in such a manner, it seems Steph is only one ring away. Despite Jordan’s take on triple-doubles, Steph has a record that Magic never did and that is the best shooter ever. When a player possesses such a title you cannot help but believe in his proclamation. Curry still has some more juice left to play another five seasons. With how his career is heading, it is only a matter of time before everyone starts believing in his proclamations.