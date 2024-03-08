Kevin Durant Coaching Bol Bol After 2 ‘Silly’ Fouls Pays Off in Suns’ Win Over the Jazz

After Charles Barkley downplayed Kevin Durant‘s leadership skills during the All-Star game, the Phoenix Suns superstar responded that his leadership style doesn’t involve being vocal in front of the cameras and that is the reason why it’s underplayed. The veteran forward proved his claim during the Suns’ win over the Utah Jazz last month.

Early in the game, Suns forward Bol Bol picked up two fouls after getting baited into making contact by Jazz’s Talen Horton-Tucker and Colin Sexton. When he subbed out and sat on the bench, Durant seemed to explain to him that he was called for a foul due to poor hand positioning. As Daniel Li pointed out in the video below, the veteran forward broke down the play on a tablet and told Bol Bol to extend his hands sideways when guarding the perimeter and up when he’s in the restricted area to avoid getting baited into a foul.

Bol Bol paid heed to Durant’s coaching and it paid dividends almost immediately. The forward had an impressive second half on the defensive end and blocked two shots in the fourth quarter. The Suns eventually won the contest 129-115. During the post-game press conference, Durant was asked about his conversation on the bench with Bol Bol after he subbed out of the game. He said,

“We just went over some technique and some stuff that I think that can help us both in that situation. Because I’ve got a couple of fouls with a guy driving at me and me and Bol Bol have the same body type… He got a couple blocks later in the second half from using his hands, showing his hands, not letting the ref dictate the play.”

Durant’s impressive assessment of the situation and minute adjustment tremendously affected Bol Bol’s ability to impact the game. He did not boast about it, proving his point that he wasn’t interested in receiving plaudits and preferred leading silently. Barkley’s assessment of Durant’s leadership ability couldn’t have been more incorrect.

Kevin Durant has taken Bol Bol under his wing

Kevin Durant is not only coaching Bol Bol during the game but has also taken the 7-foot-3 forward under his wing to help him develop his game. The veteran forward is often seen playing one-on-one against the youngster during practice sessions.

Durant spoke highly about Bol Bol even before they were teammates. Back in November 2022 when the former MVP was on the Brooklyn Nets and the lanky forward played for the Orlando Magic, the two-time Finals MVP predicted in a post-game interview that he’d become an impactful player with more game time,

“He’s unique. He’s tough to deal with. I can see his confidence growing by the game, pretty much every game on the basketball court. He just needed more reps, last few years he’s been in and out of the lineup, hurt, and G League stints.”

Bol Bol admired Durant’s faith in him and told Arizona Sports that the veteran was one of the main reasons he opted to join the Suns in the 2023 offseason. He said,

“I thought it would be a good opportunity for me. Being under one of my favorite players (Kevin Durant), who I really looked up to growing up, and helped me grow in that system.”

Under Durant’s tutelage, Bol Bol is steadily establishing himself as a vital rotational option for the Suns. The veteran forward could be the one to unlock the potential that many have tried to tap into and benefit from since he entered the league in 2019.