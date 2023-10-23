“For Me as CCO”: Discussing Latest Partnership With $1.29 Trillion Worth Company, Kyrie Irving Encapsulates Players TV’s Journey

Oct 20, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) smiles as he waits for play to resume against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving recently announced a partnership of his PlayersTV content creation company with global giants Amazon. Amazon, worth a whopping $1,290,000,000 (Companies MarketCap), has partnered with PlayersTV in a deal that will see the company’s content being exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.

Recently, Irving spoke about PlayersTV’s vision and plan, claiming that being the CCO gave him a lot of creative leverage that he had been using. PlayersTV, in addition to the Amazon partnership, also recently announced a 7-figure investment from distribution network ReachTV, although details of the investment were not revealed, according to Yahoo.

Kyrie Irving’s PlayersTV announces partnership with Amazon Prime

At the same time, PlayersTV has also partnered with Amazon to make its content accessible to viewers on Prime. The move is expected to be one of several as Irving attempts to take PlayersTV content to the mainstream market:

“I think others can speak more diligently about X and O’s behind the scenes and negotiations but for me as a CCO, it has been amazing to see the growth that has been there since the birth of this company. We just have good executives that are developing new strategies, new opportunities for us to capture the market in a different way. I mean, you have an athlete owned media or television company, or app. A lot of people won’t catch on it right away because we are used to big brands being the consumers’ first choice, but moving forward as we develop more content, we degelop more partnerships, I definitely see a bright future for us and this is more or less setting us up for after basketball.”

Talking about other sports and how they began, such as Golf and Tennis, Irving hoped for a similar growth for PlayersTV in the future. Of course, Kyrie is not the only NBA athlete who owns a part of PlayersTV, apart from multiple NFL athletes.

Kyrie Irving’s PlayersTV has received investment from a range of athletes

Irving’s company aims to produce content that exposes the human side of sports. Through storytelling, the plan is to create content that focuses not just on sporting achievements, but the stories of the players as well, according to Essence.

Logically, quite a few athletes joined forces with Irving when he started PlayersTV. This includes the likes of Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, Ken Griffey Jr., and Dwyane Wade.

Along with a range of NBA stars, quite a few NFL athletes have also invested in the company. This suggests that Irving is aiming to take PlayersTV not just to the NBA mainstream, but to other sports as well.