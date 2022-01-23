“Oh, they had no choice but to accept it!”: Isiah Thomas reveals shocking reality of how the Bad Boy Pistons’ culture was spread to their new players

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas sits down with Kevin Durant on his podcast and reveals how they imbued their culture into new blood

Isiah Thomas certainly has an interesting legacy, when it comes to his NBA career.

On one end, the man was perhaps one of the quickest and shiftiest point guards of all time. And once you pair that along with his natural ability to facilitate for his team, you have an all-time great point guard. In fact, we’d even say he is more than a bit underrated when it comes to all-time conversations.

But, of course, as many of you probably saw coming already, he also has his name amongst the dirtiest players in NBA history.

In many ways, the man was considered the general of the Detroit Pistons that was the biggest cultivator of the Bad Boy Pistons image. Teammates sought out his advice and commands for who they must commit a hard foul on next, and just how much restraint they must practice. (Spoiler alert: It was almost always none).

Confusing legacy aside though, the man recently got on Kevin Durant’s podcast ‘The ETCs’. And here, the Slim Reaper asked him how the new Pistons’ new players in that era got used to the culture of the team. And let’s just say, his response is something you’re going to want to hear.

Isiah Thomas reveals how the Detroit Pistons’ new players were taught their culture back during his playing days

Many may forget this, but the Detroit Pistons weren’t just a dirty team. They were a wildly successful one as well, winning the 1989, and 1990 NBA championships, becoming only the second team behind Magic’s Lakers to win back-to-back titles.

Given the rich culture of the team, he was a part of, as well as their *ahem* extra-curricular history, Kevin Durant and his colleague just had to know how that culture was imbued into new blood. And in response, this is what IT said.

Now, it’s unclear if Thomas is referring to the team’s illegal tactics as well. But hey, we wouldn’t be surprised if you didn’t have to be taught the Pistons’ culture after arriving there.

As old heads like to say, it was a far more physical game back then. Who knows if everyone wanted to rip everyone else’s heads off. Maybe it was just the Pistons who were unapologetic about it.

