Bryce James Ranks His Top 3 Nike LeBron Sneakers While Talking About Dad LeBron James’ Shoe Collection

LeBron James has made 23 signature shoes with Nike to date. It’s a fitting number for The King, as he has amassed a collection of sneakers that offer a wide range of options when it comes to wear and comfort. But what do his kids think about his collection?

Bryce James has always been a fan of his dad’s shoes, not just because he’s worn them since he was a kid, but also because LeBron has done awesome collaborations, some with Bryce in mind. In fact, when LeBron became the first NBA player to ever score 50k career points last season, he was wearing the LeBron 22 ‘Bryce Worlds’. This meant a lot to him.

“Just showing that he’s thinking about me in every way possible. Just for him to go out there, wear those shoes, and also break that record, it means a lot to me,” Bryce told Complex. Later on, he was asked about the new shoe models and if he’s ever gotten to test them before they hit the market.

“Definitely, yeah, we gotta be in there testing them out, seeing how comfortable they feel, seeing the traction on them. Definitely in there, for sure,” Bryce revealed.

It is a pretty cool perk of being the son of LeBron, and over time, he has amassed encyclopedic knowledge about the wear and comfort of each shoe. Then he was asked to rank his top three LeBrons.

“One, I might have to do the Zooms, I’m not gonna lie,” Bryce said, referring to the Nike Air Zoom Generations. They’re shoes that Bryce loves, because his brother, Bronny James, who is in the NBA with the Lakers, wears them a lot.

“Two, I like LeBron 20s. Those are the most comfortable shoes that I’ve worn… And then three, I ain’t gonna lie, I really like the Soldiers with the straps on,” Bryce continued.

The Nike LeBron Soldiers are an old-school shoe that came out back in 2007. They were known for their iconic strap design. Bryce actually wore them a lot when he was a kid, something that he noted.

“He’s got shoes all over the place. You walk in, on the floor, shoes all over the place, on the walls. He’s got a crazy collection.”

LeBron has made so many shoes over the years that it’s hard to keep track of them. There might even be pairs he does not remember exist.

It was great to get a behind-the-scenes look at LeBron’s shoe collection, and it is fun to see that Bryce likes wearing them. Only time will tell if he can someday get his own shoe line, but he still has a long way to go before that becomes a real discussion.