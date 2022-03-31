Basketball

“I called an old friend, a genuine certified gangster…”: When Spencer Haywood hired a Mobster to take out the Lakers head coach

"I called an old friend, a genuine certified gangster...": When Spencer Haywood hired a Mobster to take out the Lakers head coach
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"I'm going to get you guys": A young Shaquille O'Neal was in no mood to back down from a matchup against Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson
Next Article
"MMA is the reason I became a champion" - Shaquille O'Neal attributes his numerous NBA championships to mixed martial arts
NBA Latest Post
“Thank God, thank God I got pneumonia so the Bucks didn’t draft me in 1986”: Dennis Rodman was eternally grateful for the Pistons drafting him instead of Milwaukee
“Thank God, thank God I got pneumonia so the Bucks didn’t draft me in 1986”: Dennis Rodman was eternally grateful for the Pistons drafting him instead of Milwaukee

Dennis Rodman was extremely happy with the fact that he got pneumonia, resulting in the…