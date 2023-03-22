Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Mavericks Release Injury Update Ahead of Clash Against Stephen Curry

Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Golden State Warriors tonight. Having lost three of their last five games(all three losses coming at the hands of the Grizzlies), Luka Doncic and co. have fallen down to the eighth seed in the West. Their last game was against the Memphis Grizzlies, who handed them a 112-108 loss.

While they were on the 7th seed after this loss, the Thunder beating the Clippers last night pushed them down to the 8th seed. With just 10 games left on their calendar, the Mavericks are just one game away from losing out on a play-in spot. At the same time, they’re just half a game behind the 6th-seeded Warriors.

As the Warriors come into town, fans wonder whether Luka Doncic will suit up for this crucial contest.

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for tonight’s clash

Stephen Curry and the defending champions are coming to town, having just snapped an 11-game road losing streak. Hoping to make it two wins in a row, the Warriors got some news that may make them happy.

According to the latest Mavericks’ injury report, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are questionable for the contest tonight. With Luka having missed five straight games, things look bleak for the Mavs.

Mavericks listing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2023

This is a huge game for both teams. While the Mavericks can use a win tomorrow to get the tie-breaker over the Warriors and secure the 6th seed, a win for the Dubs means that they’d tighten their grip on the 6th seed.

The Mavs fans would love to see their stars suit up in such a high-stakes contest. We’ll have to wait and see what the Mavs decide.