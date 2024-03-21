Former Cleveland Browns Player Shuts Down Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Debate, Picks Lakers Legend as His GOAT

The GOAT debate might be the longest running conversation in the history of the league. Over several decades, many players have claimed the throne, but none as effective as the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. So, by default, most people are asked the same question, Michael Jordan or…? Recently, former Cleveland Browns player Johnny Manziel was asked the same question during his appearance on the Run It Back show.

As someone who represented Cleveland, it’s obvious that LeBron James‘ name would be thrown in the mix with Jordan. Manziel was asked who he would pick as the GOAT between LBJ and MJ. Surprisingly, he was not pleased by the nature of the question as he believes it has become repetitive. He said, “What are we, gonna sit up here and have the same debate you guys have every single day.” The 31-year-old said he has been a LeBron fan his whole life but because of this question, he would not pick LeBron or MJ.

The ex-Browns star said that he would go with the late, great Kobe Bryant over the other two greats. He also revealed his reason behind picking Kobe over MJ and LeBron. Manziel said, “Can I be a Kobe guy? I love the Mamba Mentality, that’s right up my alley.”

This shouldn’t take anything away from the fact that LeBron and Manziel have been friends for a long time and Manziel considers LeBron as his biggest inspiration in life.

LeBron James tried helping Johnny Manziel in his worst time

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Manziel talked about his depression and how LeBron tried to help him feel better. He said, “This is how bad off I was when I was in Cleveland. LeBron would text me every week to come over to the house and watch a game, and play a game of poker with the boys, and just tried to be there.”

However, LBJ’s efforts couldn’t amount to much at the time because Manziel could not muster up the courage to step out despite constant efforts from LeBron.

He said, “And I was so depressed for the first time in my life that even my biggest role model and inspiration in my life couldn’t get me out of bed to come and hang out with him.” His struggle with mental health also impacted his career and even though he was considered to be good at the beginning, he couldn’t reach his full potential.