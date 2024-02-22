“LeBron James Would Text Me Every Week”: Former Cleveland Browns Player Confesses Shrugging Off King James’ Invite Consistently

When Johnny Manziel applied for the 2014 NFL Draft, he became a polarizing figure. There were some who termed him a rare talent while others considered him not worthy of being in the league. Cleveland Browns did take a gamble on the quarterback but his career never took off and folded in merely two seasons. Both his on and off-the-field troubles alongside his injuries plagued his short-lived career. This led him into depression and nothing could lift him up. Not even his role model, LeBron James.

Appearing on Club Club Shay, Manziel revealed how LeBron James tried to cheer Manziel up regularly. However, the quarterback was so much down in the dumps that even James’ efforts went in vain.

“This is how bad off I was when I was in Cleveland. LeBron would text me every week to come over to the house and watch a game, and play a game of poker with the boys, and just tried to be there. And I was so depressed for the first time in my life that even my biggest role model and inspiration in my life couldn’t get me out of bed to come and hang out with him,” revealed Johnny Manziel

Despite being personally invited by LeBron James to Cavs games, Manziel couldn’t fend off his depression. His constant strife made him feel unwilling to make efforts to “latch on” to the support provided by his idol. His tenure with the Cleveland Browns had launched the quarterback into oblivion.

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career never took off

In 2012, Manziel was going through a glorious period. As a freshman, Texas A&M quarterback, he earned the AP American Player of the Year honor. He won the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award as well, becoming the first freshman to lodge these honors. After another successful year, the rising star declared for the 2014 NFL draft, forgoing his junior year.

He was selected at number 22 by the Cleveland Browns in the first round but played in just 14 games for them while posting underwhelming numbers. In 2016, he was released by the Browns because they deemed his conduct harmful after he had missed a concussion check at the end of the 2015 season and was gambling in Las Vegas. When James was asked to comment about Manziel’s career-ending choice, he trod carefully.

Relaying that he wasn’t aware of the details, he did deem these actions as a way to distract himself. James told ESPN, “It’s just a distraction for not only himself but for everyone that’s around him including family, people that represent him, the people that are around him.” The Cavs Forward also sounded hopeful at the same time. He added, “And he’ll figure it out at some point. We all hope.”

Therefore, despite Manziel being a villain in the Browns’ camp and for the fanbase as well, James always extended his support for him. He did all in his power to help the young man get back on his feet. Although Manziel never returned to the NFL, he could rely on the dependable shoulders of his role model.