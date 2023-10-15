Offended By 884,000 ‘Dislikes’ And an Unflattering Portrait, Charles Barkley Hilariously Threatened to Smack a Child on Live TV In 2022

July 14, 2011 – Stateline, Nevada, USA – Charles Barkley stops to chat with a young fan during a practice round at the 21st annual American Century Championships at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course – ZUMAce6 o0 Kind Basketball

The Round Mound of Rebound Charles Barkley has continued his NBA legacy by becoming a TNT analyst. Now one of the most hilarious personalities related to NBA TV, Barkley’s time as an analyst has reaped a range of hilarious rewards for viewers. This includes a jab at a young NBA fan who was seen on NBA on TNT live, holding out a hilarious placard that had been signed by all four of TNT’s analysts.

While the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson were on the placard, only Barkley’s caricature had “884,000 dislikes” printed below it. This led to a hilarious reaction from Chuck, who claimed that he needed a commercial break in order to go down and smack the “little kid.” The clip was posted on YouTube by “The Bronx”.

Charles Barkley hilariously responded to a young fan who joked about him

The NBA on TNT analysts were going over live footage before a game. The crowd had a range of messages that they wanted to be shown on TV.

This includes a placard from a young fan who had drawn caricatures and had autographs of all four major TNT analysts. However, below Barkley’s image and signature, “884,000 dislikes” had been printed. This led to the following reaction from the 1993 NBA MVP,

“That young man is down with, 884,000 dislikes. That’s not what I look like little kid. Imma come down and give you some smoke. Stop it man. Go to the commercial break so that I can go down and smack this little kid.”

Barkley, in typical fashion, hilariously joked that he wanted to smack the kid after claiming that he did not look like the caricature at all. The incident took place during a live feed in an outdoor set for Inside the NBA.

While Barkley was merely joking, the kid had gone out of his way to insult Chuck. While all the other caricatures included smiling faces, his’ had a rather snarly expression, and was also the only one with the dislikes button and stat printed below.

Charles Barkley has been trolled hilariously multiple times on TV

This was not the first, nor it will be the last time that Barkley will be caught in a hilarious situation on Live TV. His gloriously wholesome personality means that Chuck often finds himself being pranked.

For example, his TNT colleagues once played a slideshow of him looking ridiculous while wearing hats. The crew had been given hats to wear for the segment, as Ernie Johnson claimed that headgear did not always look best on Chuck, leading to the hilarious slideshow.

This is in addition to the mystery box prank that the TNT crew pulled on Charles. A visibly uncomfortable Chuck had struggled for minutes before realizing that the box was actually filled with a human hand, rather than a spider, as he initially thought.