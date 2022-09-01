Former Knicks GM Isiah Thomas was hit with an $11.6 million sexual harassment lawsuit

NBA legend and former New York Knicks GM Isiah Thomas landed MSG in an $11.6 million sexual harassment case in 2006.

Isiah is arguably one of the greatest point guards in league history. The 6’1″ Detroit Pistons legend carried his team to two of their three championships.

He amassed a variety of accolades during his professional career. He recorded one Finals MVP, an Assist title, 2 All-Star MVPs, and 12 All-Star appearances in his career.

However, everything went on a downward spiral for Isiah after he joined New York Knicks as an executive. In 2006, an accusation by a fellow employee blotched Thomas’ reputation for eternity.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal, would you run for President?”: Jimmy Kimmel forces the 7-footer to come up with a witty reply

Anucha Browne filed a lawsuit against GM Isiah Thomas for continued sexual harassment and won the case

Isiah’s horrible GM career apart, Browne’s accusations sent the entire Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. Anucha, who was a senior vice president of marketing for the New York Knicks, filed a case against the GM in 2006.

She stated that Isiah sexually harassed her on several occasions. Also claimed that the former NBA star attacked her with profanity, sexually explicit words, and non-consensual touching.

Tonight is for everyone who lived through the Isiah Thomas era. Isiah gave Jerome James and Jared Jeffries $30M each. He assembled a last place team with $126M, and then was promoted to GM/Coach. Also notched a $10M sexual harassment case & ruined the Liberty. BASKETBALL CANCER pic.twitter.com/aiaSCyNCkQ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 14, 2019

She went to her boss with complaints:

“‘These are working conditions that don’t work for me, so you need to fix them“

As per her, her boss and the president of MSG Sports, Steve Mills, responded by saying:

“Well, you should be prepared that Isiah is going to start a rumor about you having an affair with Jeff Nix, another employee in the Knicks’ office“

She was later fired by the Knicks. The reason according to her was that she complained about Thomas. But the Knicks stated the reason was Anucha’s poor work ethic and for manipulating the harassment investigation.

The Jury overseeing the landmark case found Isiah Thomas guilty of sexual harassment. And eventually ordered Madison Square Garden to pay Anucha Browne $11.5 million.

The aftermath of one of the most infamous harassment cases in NBA history

MSG claimed that the settlement was forced on them by then NBA Commissioner David Stern. Isiah later issued a statement:

“As I have said before, I am completely innocent… however, this is the best course for Madison Square Garden and I fully support it“

In May 2015, MSG named Isiah a part owner of the WNBA team New York Liberty. This announcement drew a lot of flak but both the owners and Isiah maintained innocence.

Isiah Thomas was mentioned today, which led me to this quote from David Stern after the Knicks settled their $11.5m sexual harassment lawsuit. Given what came out of Dallas this year, not a great look! pic.twitter.com/LYZBmvS2VQ — Chris Towers Is In Training Camp (@CTowersCBS) May 8, 2018

Despite the jury’s decision, the league has treated Isiah as an innocent man. Do you think it is justified for the NBA to continue to laud a man with this past?

Also Read: 6ft 7′ Montrezl Harrell escapes 5-year imprisonment on marijuana charges