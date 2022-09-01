Basketball

Former Knicks GM Isiah Thomas was hit with an $11.6 million sexual harassment lawsuit

NBA legend and former New York Knicks GM Isiah Thomas landed MSG in an $11.6 million sexual harassment case in 2006.
Adit Pujari

Previous Article
"To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait" - Leon Edwards instructs Jorge Masvidal to "get some wins" For a "massive" grudge battle
Next Article
Peyton Manning’s $248 million NFL earnings were once insanely higher than Tom Brady’s
NBA Latest Post
NBA legend and former New York Knicks GM Isiah Thomas landed MSG in an $11.6 million sexual harassment case in 2006.
Former Knicks GM Isiah Thomas was hit with an $11.6 million sexual harassment lawsuit

NBA legend and former New York Knicks GM Isiah Thomas landed MSG in an $11.6…