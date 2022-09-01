“Shaquille O’Neal, would you run for President?”: Jimmy Kimmel forces the 7-footer to come up with a witty reply

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal addresses veteran host Jimmy Kimmel’s suggestion of him running for Presidency.

One of the most dominant players to ever step on the hardwood, Shaquille O’Neal ranks among the popular sports personalities globally. A physical specimen, standing seven feet tall, the Big Diesel accomplished almost every accolade in the NBA book.

A multi-faceted personality, Shaq is a former NBA player, businessman, DJ, and TV analyst, to name a few. The Hall of Famer has also appeared in feature films like Kazam and Blue Chips, unable to find the desired success. The Lakers legend is present on almost every FMCG product or TVC.

Thus arises the favorite question of US citizens, if the four-time champion should run for Presidency, something veteran host Jimmy Kimmel echoed on his show too. During a 2017 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talk show host had Shaq as his guest.

During the show, Kimmel voiced his opinion about the Big Diesel being a good candidate for the US Presidency. However, the three-time Finals MVP didn’t seem keen on the career option.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals if he’d ever run for Presidency.

Running for the US Presidency is common terminology used in the current pop culture, with personalities from various industries making sensational declarations. Despite many celebrities making tall claims in the past, there hasn’t been any follow-up. However, this scandalous question never seizes to make headlines.

Thus NBA players are no exception to this question, with Shaq once being asked if he’s ever run for the White House, to which he said the following.

“I plan on running for some type of law enforcement office, position of sheriff maybe in 2020,” said the Big Diesel.

When prodded further, Shaq gave the following reason for his reluctance.

“That’s too much work, too intense for me.”

Nevertheless, Kimmel was really keen that the former seven-foot center consider the Presidency option, stating how being a Sheriff was a lot of work, to which Shaq replied the following.

“Yeah, but you have people that work under you. Sheriff is just show up, give speeches, say hi to kids, kiss the old ladies, kiss babies, and go back home.”

With an estimated net worth of $400 million, the Diesel found equal if not more success in his off-court endeavors. The fifteen-time All-Star’s philanthropic nature is no secret, inspiring young athletes to give back to society. Though he may have the perfect leadership qualities and persona, Shaq isn’t interested in running for the top office in the United States.

