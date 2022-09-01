6ft 7′ Montrezl Harrell escapes 5-year imprisonment on marijuana charges 

NBA player Montrezl Harrell gets a sigh of relief from the court on marijuana charges against him.

Former 6th MOY, Montrezl Harrell, had found himself in serious trouble off-late after being caught marijuana in Richmond, Kentucky, last month. The former NCAA champion was facing trafficking charges for having 3-pounds of cannabis.

Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. It is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Nonetheless, Montrezl would admit to having cannabis on him. The former Clippers center found himself in big trouble as Kentucky is one of the 14 states in the USA without legalized marijuana in any form, medical or recreational.

Fortunately for Montrezl, the trafficking charges have been dropped to possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor.

Montrezl Harrell gets relief from the court.

NBA players and their tryst with marijuana is no ancient concept. Over the years, we’ve seen big names like Kevin Durant speak in favor of completely legalizing the possession of marijuana. Multiple-time All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and John Wall have even invested in a cannabis company.

However, there isn’t a uniform rule that allows all states in the United States to buy or sell marijuana. Thus anyone carrying them to a state where it’s considered illegal could face serious repercussions. The most recent case is that of Hornets center Montrezl Harrell.

Luckily for the 28-year-old, he has been let off trafficking charges and is currently facing a misdemeanor, which could also be removed from his record, provided certain conditions.

Yahoo Sources: A felony charge against free agent center Montrezl Harrell on trafficking marijuana has been reduced to possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor, a judge ruled this morning. If he’s in good legal standing for next 12 months, misdemeanor to be removed from record. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 31, 2022

This is a positive update for Montrezl, who is currently a free agent looking to find himself a new home. However, only time will tell if commissioner Silver and co will take action against the former Louisville player for his misconduct.

