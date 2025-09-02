Former Laker Gives His Take On Playing Alongside Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde stories in NBA history. Some remember him as a leader, mentor, and friend. Others describe him as a frightening, borderline sociopathic competitor who pursued greatness at all costs. What feels new, however, is the attempt by some to downplay his legendary career, which comes across as a slap in the face to his legacy.

Advertisement

Attacking Bryant’s career has become a convenient way for podcasters and social media accounts to stir engagement, but that does not make it any less absurd. Josh Powell, the Mamba’s former teammate, will not sit back and let the nonsense go unchallenged.

Undrafted out of NC State, Powell went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won two championships at a time when Bryant was almost single-handedly carrying the team. He witnessed Kobe’s greatness day in and day out, and as a guest on the Courtside Les program, he shared what it was like to share a locker room with him while also calling out those trying to insult his memory by taking cheap shots.

“There’s been a lot disrespect in regards to him, his name, his legacy. Everybody’s got their perspectives or opinions. He’s one of the best to ever do it,” stated the now 42-year-old, who spoke with confidence. Powell went even further, admitting that he refuses to listen to anyone who does not have Kobe in their top three players of all time.

“Anything below Top 3 on anybody’s list I’m not in favor of. He has a hell of a resume. To do it as long as he did and then on his way out to drop a 60 ball at that age, it’s only him that you can script it like that.”

It is hard to disagree. Even for those who preferred watching dominant big men like Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or Hakeem Olajuwon, it is difficult to leave Kobe out of the conversation. Regardless of where one personally ranks the Mamba, hearing his name in a top-three list would never raise an eyebrow.

More importantly, though, was what Powell shared about Kobe off the court. “I think that he was a beautiful person, and he had a chance to bless so many,” he added. Powell later revealed that his birthday fell just one day before the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Hall of Famer, his daughter, and seven others. He also made a point to honor the other victims, who are often forgotten when that tragic day is remembered.

The tales of Kobe just being a basketball player are endless, so it’s nice to just hear someone say “he was a terrific guy.” Athletes, especially in the NBA, tend to get glamorized as Gods. Remembering that they are just humans is both humbling and sincere. That said, it is hard to think of Kobe and not imagine him as a God. And the fact that there is a conversation about diminishing his incredible accomplishments is just asinine.

Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant’s legacy

Irving, like many, idolizes Bryant and spoke out about the disrespect on the latest edition of his stream. He pointed out how Bryant entered the league at just 17 years old and immediately became part of a team that dominated the NBA in the early 2000s.

“I’m not letting people come on and talk about Kobe like Kobe wasn’t one of the best that not only played, but came in as a 17-year-old against grown men,” said Irving. “And by the time this man was 22 years old, he had a few championships, and he was busting the best of the best’s a**. Y’all knock that sh*t off.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard was cooking here. It is not enough to simply disagree with analysts who get paid boatloads of money to appear on television. They need to be put in their place. Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players ever, one of the most decorated athletes in history, and possessed a competitive edge that could only be rivaled by Michael Jordan.

Bryant’s legacy speaks louder than any talking head ever could. Lists and rankings can be debated endlessly, but the game itself tells the story. Bryant is not just remembered. He is eternal.