Former Laker Shocks Viewers With His ‘Michael Jordan Centric’ Steph Curry Hypothetical On His Place Among Shooting Guards

Steph Curry’s greatness has sparked countless debates, mostly around where he ranks among point guards. He is often pitted against Magic Johnson, who is far and wide considered the greatest point guard of all time. That debate is still ongoing, and like most NBA debates, it will never be settled.

In addition to retired players, veterans, analysts, and fans, Steph and Magic have also chimed in on the discussion. While Magic still proudly claims the throne, stating that his accomplishments outweigh Steph’s, the Warriors superstar believes he is the best to ever do it.

During a conversation with Gilbert Arenas in 2023, Steph said that he thinks he is the best point guard ever. He said, “Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson] is that the conversation? …Obviously, I have to answer that way. But I really feel like…Magic’s resume is ridiculous. So, the fact that we’re even having that conversation, that’s a place I never thought I’d be in.”

Gilbert Arenas: “Are you the best point guard ever?” Steph Curry: “Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson] is that the conversation? … Obviously, I have to answer that way.” Steph speaking facts? (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/lvY7c2ijh2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

While most people continue to argue over this subject, for Patrick Beverley, this debate is long settled as he believes Steph is the best PG. Beverley is so confident of Steph’s status as the best PG that he has moved on to an entirely new discussion. During a recent livestream of the Warriors-Timberwolves game, Beverley compared Steph to Michael Jordan.

The former Lakers guard proposed that if Steph Curry were 6’6, he would be the second-greatest shooting guard in NBA history, right behind Michael Jordan. He said, “If Steph was 6’6 and did exactly what he has done now, he’d probably be the best shooting guard to ever play, besides Michael Jordan.”

Pat Bev says Steph Curry is the best point guard to ever play the game “If Steph was 6’6 he’d probably be the best shooting guard to ever play” (: @patbev21) pic.twitter.com/o4zxjfH0Ih — Playback (@WatchPlayback) May 9, 2025



The hypotheticals didn’t end there for Beverley as he wondered what Steph would be if he were 6’9, but it’s important to understand what he meant by the 6’6 argument. Claiming that Steph would be the second-best SG of all time means that Beverley believes Steph ranks above the late, great Kobe Bryant at that position.

Ultimately, the validity of Beverley’s take comes down to how much weight we give to hypotheticals. If we go by what Curry has achieved in his actual size and position, he’s already in the GOAT PG conversation with a very strong case. But as a shooting guard? It’s hard to definitively say he’d leapfrog Kobe Bryant, whose resume, two-way impact, and longevity as a 6’6 SG are legendary.

Still, it’s a fun “What if?” that continues to show just how special Steph Curry really is.