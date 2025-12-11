Former NBA Champion Believes Giannis Antetokounmpo Shut Himself Down to Get Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025-26 NBA season has gone wayward since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury this season. Uncertainty continues to loom around the franchise concerning the two-time MVP’s future with the franchise. It isn’t a secret that Antetokounmpo’s name has been on the forefront of trade rumors. His injury, on the other hand, wasn’t in the deck of cards. However, Iman Shumpert hypothesizes that Giannis’ absence may be more methodical than expected.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo has seen happier days as a member of the Bucks. Their last three seasons have ended in disappointing first-round exits. And as of today, they are the 10th seed with a 10-15 record.

This trend doesn’t match Antetokounmpo’s intent to compete for championships and just a week ago, it appeared that Antetokounmpo’s patience reached a breaking point.

Last week, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have begun conversations regarding the star’s future with the Bucks. The very next day, the Bucks would reveal that Antetokounmpo was going to be out for 2-4 weeks with a calf strain.

Like many NBA fans, Iman Shumpert is a bit wary of the entire situation. The timing of Antetokounmpo’s injury is suspicious in the former NBA champion’s opinion.

“Giannis cut corners,” Shumpert said on 2nd Shump Street. “I could do it, but imma sit down. I’m bout to get traded. Now he’s trying to get traded. We all know what’s going on.”

It isn’t a new concept for players to sit out until their team fulfils their trade request. Ben Simmons and James Harden had refused to suit up for their respective teams until a deal materialized. However, that was before the season even began. They didn’t use an injury as an excuse to facilitate a trade.

To make such a claim seems rather disrespectful to Antetokounmpo’s character. Giannis has always puts forth his best self to show up for his team. But that is exactly why Shumpert made such a claim.

“He’s one of the hardest working, ‘I’m going to play’ blue-collar men in the league. Go and get traded and then bring your calf back to health all of a sudden. He’s sick of the small market. He said he wants the big lights,” Shumpert proclaimed.

Reports do suggest Antetokounmpo desires to play in one of the NBA’s biggest markets. The nine-time All-Star reportedly wants to suit up for the New York Knicks if he were to receive a trade from the Bucks.

If Giannis demands to be a Knick, then that deal will happen sooner rather than later. If that isn’t the case, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and potentially the Toronto Raptors could put together a compelling package for the Greek superstar.

The Bucks don’t have to trade Antetokounmpo immediately. It may even be in the best interest of both parties to wait until the offseason. The odds of Antetokounmpo prolonging his injury for a trade are quite low despite Shumpert’s comments and as such fans should expect Giannis to play another game for the Bucks once he is healthy.