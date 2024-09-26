Former NBA Star Suggests LeBron James Feared ‘Prime’ Derrick Rose

Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving are often brought up when discussing the best point guards of the 2010s. However, many players have often tipped their hat to Derrick Rose, expressing just how dangerous the Chicago Bulls legend was before suffering a plethora of career-altering injuries. Jamal Crawford and Theo Pinson are the latest additions to the long list of esteemed individuals to rave about “prime” D-Rose.

On Crawford’s latest appearance on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Pinson was the first one to laud Rose. According to the 6ft 5” guard, Rose was one of the most feared players in the league.He even claimed that Rose managed to instill fear in LeBron James, who was widely regarded as the best player of that era.

“Everybody was scared of that man, Derrick. Bro. Everybody. Even probably LeBron.”

JC chimed in by recollecting one of his conversations with Kirk Hinrich. Before Crawford even saw Rose play, Hinrich was going gaga over his Bulls teammate. Further, Hinrich even claimed that D-Rose was significantly better than the players that Crawford named.

“There was a time when Kirk Hinrich, he’s playing with him. I hadn’t seen D-Rose like up close. He’s like, man, he’s different. Yeah. I’m like, man, is he better than this person? He’s like, man, he’s better than this. Is he better than this? I’m like, man, ain’t no way he’s better than that. I’m saying like vet point guards at the time. Like vet point guards. I’m like, dog, there’s no way,” Crawford revealed.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year later revealed being taken aback after watching the 2011 MVP play up close for the first time. Explaining how D-Rose had already mesmerized everybody in Madison Square Garden with multiple dunks, the guard further managed to leave everyone in awe with another majestic slam.

“I was watching the game when he played for the Bulls, all pre-injury, and he had three dunks against the Knicks in The Garden, and he got a steal. I said, what dunk is he going to do next? He just did three different dunks… He casually, calmly, coolly stole it and walked up and touched his toes and ducked his head from the rim… He was, he was like a world-class track athlete in a basketball form,” Crawford said.

Nobody could match Derrick Rose in his prime… pic.twitter.com/SE3f4mrKGb — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) September 25, 2024

Joining Crawford and Pinson are several other big names such as Norris Cole, John Lucas III, and CJ Watson, who have admitted to being scared of facing Rose during the latter’s MVP year. Raymond Felton was among many to confess having “the D-Rose flu” – getting sick when having to face the Bulls to avoid facing the University of Memphis alum.

“The way that man was playing that [MVP] year … it was crazy how many people was getting sick when it was time to play Chicago.”

Raymond Felton talks about “the D-Rose flu”: “The way that man was playing that [MVP] year … it was crazy how many people was getting sick when it was time to play Chicago.” (via Run Your Race/@TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/vYOASB9JQh — DRoseMuse (@DerrickRoseMuse) April 9, 2024

As a 22-year-old, Derrick Rose averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game. Rose’s career trajectory remains one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ for enthusiasts, who often wonder how it might have unfolded had it not been for the horrific injuries he suffered.

Fortunately, fans are still able to witness the three-time All-Star play. Hopefully, the 35-year-old continues to impress fans by being an integral part of the Grizzlies in the upcoming season.