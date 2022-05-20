“You and everybody else have slept on me, I’mma show you’ll what I’m about”: Stephen A. Smith reveals Jimmy Butler’s text message 

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Jimmy Butler texted him post the Miami Heat winning the series against the Sixers.

Game One of the ECF saw Jimmy Butler arrive at the party, coasting the Heat to victory. Butler proved once again why he’s a big-time player, stepping up when his team required him. The Heat forward put up a 41-point spectacle, contributing on both ends of the floor.

In what many believe, Butler is the front runner to win the ECF MVP award, courtesy of the former MIP always showing up when it matters most. The Heat is coming off a great series against the Sixers, with Jimmy Buckets filling up the stat sheet against his former team.

During the conference semi-finals against his former team, Butler averaged 27.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 5.5 APG. The six-time All-Star shot an efficient 51.3% from the field and had three games with 30+ points. Butler didn’t hesitate to let the Philly franchise know what they had missed.

Jimmy Butler: ‘Tobias Harris over me?!’ 😂 Think the Sixers regret their choice? (📽️: @Local10Sports)pic.twitter.com/QrBjLHYq1L — theScore (@theScore) May 13, 2022

The Sixers weren’t the only ones to face Butler’s wrath, with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently divulging details about the Heat forward texting him.

Stephen A. Smith reveals the excerpts of Jimmy Butler’s text message to him.

Butler is one of the toughest guys in the NBA, making him the perfect fit in the Heat Culture. The former MIP may not be the most skilled player but has the grit and grind it takes to be on the top, with his Game One performance in the ECF being another testament to it.

17-18 FT It’s his 3rd 40-point game this playoffs. No other player has more. pic.twitter.com/zDVbhEw0qc — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Buckets has the most no of 40-point games in the current playoffs. In his three seasons so far with the Heat, Butler has five 40-point games, all of them being during the postseason. Thus with the Heat winning Game One of the ECF, Butler had a special message for Stephen A. Smith.

The First Take analyst revealed Butler texting him the following.

“This is a guy that text me after they had won the semi-finals series against the Philadelphia 76ers and said, ‘You and everybody else have slept on me, I’mma show you’ll what I’m about, I’mma show you’ll what I’m made of.”‘

Stephen A., in his ESPN post-game report, says Jimmy Butler texted him after winning the series against Philadelphia and said: “You and everybody else have slept on me.” pic.twitter.com/OTUqHqVx6J — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 18, 2022

Well, with his shots sinking the net, Butler can have all the fun, especially after having been under scrutiny for most of the season. The Texas native is a showtime player.

