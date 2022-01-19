“I’m a very fiery player, to say the least, very passionate, I think it’s the Scorpio in me”: Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his MSG moment and growth as a player

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns reflects on the win against the Knicks at MSG and how he has grown as a player.

The Timberwolves defeated the Knicks 112-110 in a thriller at the Garden. The T-Wolves entered the +500 mark with the win on Tuesday night. Wolves center Karl Anthony-Towns edged his team towards victory, making a clutch go-ahead 3-point play with less than 30 seconds remaining to end regulation.

The Wolves center had 20-points and 5-rebounds. KAT was 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. It was a special night for Towns, whose late mother wanted to watch him play at the Garden. Nonetheless, Towns had his father, sister, and other family members in attendance.

Some love from Pops. 💙 pic.twitter.com/GxAeDtDVhC — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 19, 2022

Towns scored a tough bucket in clutch time with Knicks forward and 6th MOY Julius Randle guarding him. The 2021-22 season is turning out to be a breakthrough year for KAT, with many suggesting he be named a starter in the All-Star game at Cleveland.

Also read: “Klay Thompson, there is no rush or no pressure!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry shares his message to his Splash Brother upon his return to the NBA after 2 and a half years

While addressing the win against the Knicks, Towns spoke about his growth as a player and winning at MSG.

Karl Anthony-Towns has his MSG moment.

The Wolves are looking like a legit playoff contender in the west. The Big 3 boast Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell are having an impressive season. KAT is currently averaging 24.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.2 BPG. The two-time All-Star is having his best season so far.

Towns is shooting an incredible 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line. The former Kentucky player spoke about his growth as a player addressing the win at the basketball mecca.

“The growth for me, I’m a very fiery player, to say the least. Very passionate. I think it’s the Scorpio in me. I just think for me, just staying in the game. Not letting my emotions get too high, where I’m kind of not mentally there.”

“Everyone’s going to get a chance to have their MSG moment. I felt for me tonight. That was the biggest moment I’ve had at MSG. Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy. And I got to silence everybody, so that made it even better.”

Via: Dane Moore

The Knicks did rally a strong comeback after being down in the first half, scoring 40-points in the third quarter. Despite Randle and Evan Fournier putting up impressive totals, the team’s 18 turnovers and low contribution from the bench earned them an L.

Also read: “Klay Thompson is inventing a new TikTok dance on the sidelines”: Warriors sharpshooter was ‘caught’ gyrating his knees in preparation to enter the game

After playing seven seasons in the league, Towns is showing his true potential as the no.1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.