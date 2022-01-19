Basketball

“I’m a very fiery player, to say the least, very passionate, I think it’s the Scorpio in me”: Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his MSG moment and growth as a player

"I'm a very fiery player, to say the least, very passionate, I think it's the Scorpio in me": Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his MSG moment and growth as a player
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Fastest BBL 100: Glenn Maxwell registers highest score in BBL individual to power Melbourne Stars to highest score in Big Bash League
Next Article
"The end of a f**** era for the Patriots. Let's Go!": Bills safety Jordan Poyer slams the New England Patriots after exceptional 47-17 Wild-Card win
NBA Latest Post
"I'm a very fiery player, to say the least, very passionate, I think it's the Scorpio in me": Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his MSG moment and growth as a player
“I’m a very fiery player, to say the least, very passionate, I think it’s the Scorpio in me”: Karl-Anthony Towns addresses his MSG moment and growth as a player

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns reflects on the win against the Knicks at MSG and…