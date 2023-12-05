Former Sixers Guards Strongly Refutes Anthony Edwards Claim Suggesting He Can Be the First NBA Player to Play in NFL: “I am a Dream Killer”

Anthony Edwards is currently the hottest player in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard starting the season with an average of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. All thanks to the Ant-Man’s prowess, the Timberwolves currently stand first in the Western Conference table, with a 15-4 record.

However, it seems like the Timberwolves guard is not planning to limit himself to basketball forever. In an interview with Marco Summers on the Open Thoughts show, Edwards confessed that he would like to try his hand in the NFL once he helps the Wolves win an NBA title.

Anthony Edwards: “I think I might be the first one. [to be in the NFL after leaving the NBA]” Marco Summers: “Are you gonna do it?” Anthony Edwards: “I’m gonna try… First I gotta handle my business in the NBA … Minnesota organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we’ll figure that out.”

Ant’s statement has generated much fervor for him possibly being the first NBA player to play in the NFL. However, former Philadelphia 76ers guards Lou Williams and Danny Green think otherwise. They recently appeared on the Run It Back podcast to discuss this claim further with the host, Michelle Beadle.

Williams found it impossible to believe that an NBA player could qualify for the NFL and discarded Edwards’ claim to be the first NBA player to play professional football at the highest level. Providing a reality check to the Wolves guard, Williams reasoned that although NBA players are muscular and tall, they build themselves a certain kind of way to play basketball.

It is impossible to completely overturn that and pursue a different sport. Dismissing Edwards’ dream of playing professional football with his justification, Williams cheekily remarked, “No, Ant Man, hell no. You can’t play in the NFL. I am a dream killer!”

Anthony Edwards will soon have a five-year max contract extension worth at least $205.9 million kicking in next season. This contract extension could also range closer to $260 million if Ant makes it to All-NBA teams starting next year. It will be interesting to see if he ever makes up his mind to leave behind this kind of money to pursue a less lucrative contract in a different sport.

Anthony Edwards once confidently boasted of being eligible for the MLB in 2020

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is a man of many talents. Apart from being an exceptional basketball player, Edwards claims to be a multi-sport athlete, talented enough to be eligible to play both professional baseball and football. Two years before expressing his desire to play in the NFL, Ant once claimed to be eligible for being drafted into the Major League Baseball in 2020.

Boasting his sporting prowess in a 2021 interview on the NF2 YouTube channel, Edwards confidently proclaimed, “I could have went to MLB, MLB, I’m serious. Though you think I’m joking, I’m serious. I played pitcher, shortstop, third base, and center field.”

Though the assertion might seem audacious, it proves Edwards’ unwavering confidence in his athletic abilities. Aside from his exceptional prowess with the Timberwolves this season, Edwards also earned immense praise this year for his performance leading Team USA in the FIBA World Cup as well.