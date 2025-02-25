Former “Troubled Star” Empathizes With Anthony Edwards’ Reluctance to Become NBA’s Face

DeMarcus Cousins was the NBA’s top center for half a decade, but the four-time All-Star was never viewed as a face of the league during his prime with the Sacramento Kings. So it’s no surprise the former big man understands why Anthony Edwards isn’t too keen about the idea of being the NBA’s next face either.

Cousins empathized with Edwards, who has been tasked to lead a franchise to greatness at a young age, just as he was. Boogie detailed why it’s not so great to be placed on that pedestal, especially considering where the Timberwolves star is from.

“I feel you bro…coming from Atlanta, it’s not necessarily a great thing to always have that camera on you,” Cousins said during his appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “Sometimes you like to clock out of work and let your hair down.”

Cousins stressed how big the responsibility of being the face of the league can be, considering their lives are already an open book as professional athletes. The 34-year-old lauded Edwards for knowing his boundaries.

During his best years, Cousins certainly had the talent to insert himself into the conversation, but his antics on the court and poor play with the Kings kept him out of the spotlight. Boogie often got into it with officials and drew criticism for that, but his consistent 25-plus point outings made it hard to keep eyes off of him.

Lou William also chimed in, but the former Sixth Man of the Year wasn’t nearly as accepting of Edwards’ decision.

Lou Williams was disappointed by Anthony Edwards’ decision

A native of Atlanta himself, Williams was disappointed to hear Edwards doesn’t want to be the next face of the league. “The city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia as a whole; we look at Ant as our guy. We want him to wear that hat proudly,” Williams said.

Edwards certainly has the star power fit for a face of the NBA, as the 23-year-old has 27.5 points and six rebounds per game in his fifth year. Already a three-time All-Star and proven leader of a playoff team, Edwards would be a good fit to most.

The explosive guard has also shown off his loveable and endearing personality in post-game interviews and during his phenomenal acting performance in Adam Sandler’s Hustle. But Edwards has made it clear that the job of the NBA’s next face isn’t for him and should instead be given to Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama.