Riley Curry Once Adorably Stole the Spotlight From Stephen Curry at Jimmy Kimmel Live

Stephen Curry is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, nay, world sports currently. He rose to stardom during the 2013-14 season and hasn’t looked back since. While Steph was having his first historic title run, not only did he become a household name, but so did his daughter, Riley Curry.

During the 2015 Western Conference Finals, the Warriors were taking on the Houston Rockets. On two different occasions, Riley graced her with her presence during Steph’s post-game interviews.

After the first time was a mega-hit, Steph brought Riley back for a 2nd run.

In fact, her adorable behavior got the attention of people all over the nation. When her dad, Stephen Curry, went to Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate his NBA Championship and MVP, Riley was invited as a special guest.

Riley Curry stole the attention on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Just like her father, Riley Curry also has a way with the cameras and the media all around her. Even before she turned 3, Riley was a national icon. In fact, as Stephen Curry was invited on Jimmy Kimmel Live after winning the Championship and becoming the MVP, so was Riley.

Safe to say, she stole the show from her dada.

Riley was sitting with her mom, Ayesha Curry, while Steph was being interviewed by Kimmel. However, later, she went on to join Steph on the stage.

What an adorable child!

Stephen Curry took Riley to god-sister’s game

Steph, before Canon was born, was a girl-dad. He was always spotted spending time with his two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and taking care of them. Since Canon was born, he stole some of the media attention from his sisters. However, Steph did not divide his time unfairly.

While he’s spotted with Canon at Summer League games, Steph attended the Pac-12 game between Stanford and USC a few days ago with Riley. They were there to support Steph’s god-sister Cameron Brink as she made a USC record.

The cutest bond! 🥹🤞🏾

📸: Santiago Mejia pic.twitter.com/8eM0HfXgWs — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) February 18, 2023

As we’ve heard Steph talk about before, Riley isn’t inclined toward becoming a basketball player like her dad, uncle, and grandpa. However, just like her aunt, Sydel Curry-Lee, Riley loves playing volleyball.

Not sure who had a better time at practice today: Riley Curry or our ‘Cats 😻🏐 pic.twitter.com/DqZ4LBrrw2 — Davidson Volleyball (@DavidsonVB) August 31, 2022

