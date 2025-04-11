“Found Out You’re Old”: Kenny Smith Ribbed Charles Barkley About His Age Over ‘Creases in His Jeans’

Everyone has had a bad hair day. Everyone has, at one time or another, left the house wearing an outfit they really shouldn’t have. Fashion is hard. It’s even harder when you get to work and everyone there has decided to roast you for how you look. When you’re Charles Barkley, sometimes the outfit continues to haunt you months later as well.

Last night, Inside The NBA had a special show, marking their final regular season broadcast on TNT. The crew celebrated by going back and looking at some of the iconic moments from over the years.

One such moment was from not too long ago, as the Inside gang looked at the time Chuck showed up to the set in November 2024 wearing a pair of jeans. Ernie brought it up, asking Chuck if the jeans he’s talking about are the ones with the crease that he wore to the show.

Barkley responded, saying, “I’m a little sensitive, I’m not gonna lie about those jeans.” Chuck tried to explain why he’s sensitive, but he didn’t get a chance. It all started with a few jokes from Kenny and Ernie before Shaq took over. Singing a song about blue jeans, Shaq took over a clip showing Chuck doing a ballerina-like spin, one where his left foot did not move whatsoever.

After being ribbed for a while, the Chuckster finally got a chance to get a few words in. “I didn’t realize that old men have creases in their jeans. Ernie called me out, ‘you got your old man jeans on,'” he said. Chuck wasn’t sure what that meant, till Ernie explained it was wearing jeans with creases.

The ribbing continued for a short while. Kenny mocked him, “You found out you’re old.” Shaq struggled to hold in his laughter, and there was no race to the board. The whole studio was losing it at this point. People behind the camera could be audibly heard giggling as Chuck continued to try to defend himself.

Kenny needed another look at Chuck’s creased jeans Presented by @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/GANNWv1ngi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2025

Giving up, Chuck shared how he’s ordered not one or two, but a whole shipment of new jeans that would arrive shortly. As the saying goes, with friends like this, who needs enemies? It rings true for Chuck, who has been hearing stuff like this for years from his cohosts.

The same pair of jeans earned Chuck a lot of mockery from Shaq back in November

It all started in November, when Chuck wore a pair of black jeans to the Inside studio. The jeans were visibly tight, and Shaq did not miss a chance to prance. He invented an acronym, asking Chuck to “show me those TAJs.” The acronym, as the former Lakers center explained, was a shortening of tight a** jeans.

While Barkley stayed calm and reserved, O’Neal decided to try to tell the story of a time Chuck had worn wrinkled and creased pants (the horror, I know). It seems like Charles really just needs to retire what he calls “old man jeans.” He’s not going to get away with wearing them around his haters that share a table with him.

Ultimately, it’s all in good fun, as Charles has gotten his revenge on Kenny and Shaq before. He recently chose to text Adam Lefkoe while he was on-air, commenting on Shaq’s jacket and how tight the buttons were.

Even though their time on TNT is about to come to an end, we’re sure glad that the Inside crew would be together as they move on to their new home at ESPN/ABC next season.