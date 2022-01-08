“Fred VanVleet has been criminally underrated, get the man an All-Star spot”: NBA Twitter applauds the Raptors guard for putting up a historic 37-point triple-double against the Jazz

Recording his first-ever career triple-double, Fred VanVleet just surpassed Vince Carter to set a Raptors record for the most number of points scored in a triple-double.

Fred VanVleet has been simply outstanding this season. With Kyle Lowry departing Toronto this past offseason, FVV was expected to step up fill in the role. And so far, the undrafted guard has been doing an incredible job in doing so.

Continuing his impressive run of performances, Fred just had himself a career night during the Raptors-Jazz clash at Scotiabank Arena. In Toronto’s 122-108 win, VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double.

And his first-ever triple-double could not have been more special. The 6-foot-1 combo-guard set a new franchise record for the most number of points in a triple-double, surpassing Vince Carter’s previous record of 31 points. The 2019 champ also had a phenomenal 15-0 personal run during the dying minutes of the 3rd quarter, making him only the 7th player in the last 25 seasons to do so.

While talking about his impressive feat, Fred said:

“I was just trying to get the win. I wasn’t really thinking about it. By the time I checked in in the fourth there, we were kind of in control, so I didn’t have much time to think about it.”

NBA Twitter congratulates Fred VanVleet on his monumental triple-double

As soon as VanVleet dished out his 10th assist to complete the triple-double, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop raving at the 27-year-old.

Former teammate Kyle Lowry too congratulated VanVleet for his first-ever triple-double, while voting for the Raptors leader to make the All-Star game.

The Raps are now on a 6-game winning streak with Fred averaging 30.3/5.1/8 during this period. Putting a solid 21.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season, VanVleet is in the midst of the best campaign of his career and has a legit shot at being the Raptors representative at Cleveland for the 2022 All-Star Game.