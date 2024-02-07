“From Losing James Harden Trade to 1st Seed”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Los Angeles Clippers Take Top Spot in Western Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 16: Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers and James Harden (1) of the LA Clippers celebrate a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder after a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game on January 16, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 16 Thunder at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2401164238

In a remarkable turn of events, the Los Angeles Clippers have secured the top spot in the Western Conference without even featuring. The latest overtime defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Chicago Bulls spurred the LA side into the 1st seed. Soon after this, the NBA Twitter unitedly reacted to the noteworthy turnaround of the franchise since acquiring James Harden.

The humiliation of the Timberwolves has decreased their win percentage to 68.6% in 51 matches. The Clippers on the other hand are on a 34-15 run in the regular season while playing two fewer games till now. They have registered a winning record of 69.4% during this period cementing their place at the top spot on the table.

This surge of form occurred on the back of a 0-6 run from the Clippers since recruiting Harden on the roster. Their future with the 2018 MVP looked uncertain at one point ahead of making this astonishing comeback. An NBA follower pointed out precisely that as he mentioned,

“Clippers went from losing the [James] Harden trade after 5 games to the 1st seed in the western conference”.

This has allegedly been the first time in their franchise history that they have climbed up the ladder this late in a season. Another supporter shed light on that aspect of the team’s form, stating, “Looked this up and unless I made a mistake, the LA Clippers have never been a No. 1 seed this late into an 82-game NBA regular season. Until today”.

Not only the fans but also the analysts have showcased excitement over the achievement of the Clippers. Skip Bayless has been a prominent name in that regard as he declared, “And, incredibly, the Los Angeles CLIPPERS take the lead in the Western Conference”.

The 72-year-old even backed the roster’s talisman Kawhi Leonard to win the MVP award this season. “If you watch this team the way I do, the driving force on this team is Kawhi Leonard. This team will go as far as Kawhi takes them, and he’s already played 43 games,” Bayless stated in a recent episode of UNDISPUTED.

The statement helped contextualize the reasons behind the organization’s rise this season. This run of form has its roots beyond just a fluke as the Clippers gain the status of title contenders.

A look back into the comeback since the arrival of James Harden

With a total of four All-Stars on the roster, the expectations regarding the outcome were extreme. Shaquille O’Neal pointed it out soon after the trade move of the 34-year-old. The sports analyst stated, “For players of this caliber, Kawhi [Leonard], PG [Paul George], Russel [Westbrook], and James [Harden], it’s championship or bust”.

Since then, the ups and downs continued before they built their chemistry while figuring out their roles. Paul George once candidly reflected on the journey, comparing it to a Power Rangers tale, in an episode of Podcast P with Paul George. He mentioned, “In Power Rangers, they get their a** whooped in the beginning and they figure out we gotta come together”.

With a 9-1 record in the last ten games, it’s fair to say that they have worked out their differences. While answering all the concerns over the roster’s ability, they have simultaneously played a wonderful brand of basketball. With the path ahead remaining clear, the upcoming matches of the franchise would be interesting to keep an eye on.