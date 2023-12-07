From ‘Mentoring’ Zion Williamson to Battling Him for $500,000, Evolution of LeBron James’ Relationship With Pelicans’ Star

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 01: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Mar 01, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAR 01 Lakers at Pelicans Icon20030130

On 26 February 2020, Zion Williamson and LeBron James clashed for the first time. In that game, James stacked up 40 points and the Lakers beat the Pelicans 118:109. Despite scoring 29 points, Williamson couldn’t help his team get over the perpetual winner James. For LBJ, this was an opportunity to teach Williamson a thing or two. Therefore, he didn’t shy away from taking a mentorship role. During the post-game interview, he revealed his thoughts.

“If I’m able to give my wisdom and game and pass it down while I’m playing or after I’m playing, I feel like it’s my job because the game has given me so much since I started playing at eight years old,” stated James.

Four years after the interview, they will face off during the highly anticipated In-Season Tournament Semis. A berth in the Finals is on the line and a prize money of $500,000 for each player is also waiting if they win.

Since Williamson has had fitness-related issues, he has adopted his mentee’s $1.5 million plan. The Forward considers James as the blueprint of success and follows his methodology.

The much-famed $1.5 million training plan is an investment that has brought great physical returns for the Lakers phenom. Williamson has missed the majority of his NBA games due to injuries, and this plan can aid in his durability. The lack of durability is one of the reasons why he has played fewer games than expected against James.

Head-to-head between Zion Williamson and LeBron James

The two have locked heads four times which is a surprise considering both the Pels and Lakers are in the West. Therefore, the number of games should have been more but because of Zion’s injuries, the number is low. In those four games, the ultimate denier LBJ has a 4-0 record. Williamson has only registered one win against the Lakers and that is when Bron was injured.

Stat-wise, the scoring numbers are identical in the h2h. James has averaged 28.8 points per game whereas the oft-injured Forward has registered 28.0. James has notched 9.5 rebounds per game whereas Williamson has 7.5. Assists-wise, LBJ is way ahead with 9.5 assists per game whereas Williamson has 3.5.

As the Pels take on the Lakers, Williamson will love to flip the script for once. And what better stage than the In-Season Tournament Semis? However, the Lakers will be looking primed to take down Williamson and Co.