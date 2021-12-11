Stephen Curry 3s: Can the Warriors’ superstar break Ray Allen’s record against his brother Seth Curry in Philadelphia?

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is on the brisk of making NBA History and he has a chance to do so against his brother Seth

The Golden State Warriors begin their 5-game road trip tonight, as they prepare to face Joel Embiid and the Sixers. They meet the Sixers for their second and final meeting of the season. Having played them a day before thanksgiving, the Dubs beat a Joel Embiid-less Sixers 116-96. However, this time, the 76ers have Embiid and Tobias Harris both suiting up for them.

The Warriors, in their last contest, beat a Damian Lillard-less Blazers team. Stephen Curry made 6 3-pointers in the contest. With those 6 makes, he now needs 9 3s to tie Ray Allen’s all-time record.

10 to go… #CurryWatch@StephenCurry30 hits 6 3PM in the @warriors win to bring him within 10 triples of setting a new NBA record! pic.twitter.com/IrrLUEDsRn — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2021

Can Stephen Curry achieve the historical feat against his brother?

Stephen Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime player. He has revolutionized the game of basketball, and there was never a doubt about him going down as the greatest shooter of all time. Tonight, he has a chance to solidify the same further. This season started with Stephen Curry on the brim on achieving the most 3-pointers made all time, which he got. Steph already holds the record for the most 3-pointers made in playoffs. Now he has a chance to get the final award left, which is the most 3s made in the regular season.

Needing 10 3s to do so, the odds do seem to be in Steph’s favor. He leads the NBA in most games with 9 or more 3s with 38 such games. He has 22 games where he’s made 10 or more 3s. The Warriors fans expect him to have such a night against his brother Seth Curry tonight.

Over his career, Stephen Curry has 22 games where he’s made 10 or more 3s.

Can he do the same against Seth and break Ray Allen’s record?https://t.co/Hg68J5LvWF — Spam (@warriors4ly) December 11, 2021

I guess we would have to wait till 8.30 PM ET to see how the Chef approaches this game, and whether tonight would be the night.