From Michael Jordan to Charles Barkley: Exploring NBA Stars with Their Own Alcohol Brands

The sheer extent of money that NBA superstars make means that they are bound to always be on the lookout for lucrative investment opportunities. As the huge global alcoholic beverages market was estimated to be worth a staggering $1624 billion in 2021 alone, it is bound to be considered a lucrative business opportunity by many.

The result is that some of the greatest and richest NBA superstars, such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James, have invested in their own alcohol brands, as can be seen in this post by Boardroom. The fact that most of these players tend to be global celebrities already, means that marketing their brands proves to be quite straightforward for most of these players.

Now let’s take a look at the popular alcohol brands owned by our favorite NBA stars.

Michael Jordan-Cincoro

MJ, with his $3 billion+ net worth, has co-founded a successful alcohol brand called Cincoro, which was established in September 2019. With a variety of bottles ranging from around $80 to at least $1500, Cincoro has followed in the footsteps of its co-creator when it comes to success.

The brand has won a total of 23 Spirits Awards and has sold more than 1.5 million bottles since being launched. Currently looking to expand globally, the company has proved to be yet another successful investment for Michael Jordan.

LeBron James-Lobos 1707

James is a financial backer of the Mexican tequila and mezcal company, Lobos 1707. The brand was launched in November 2020 and currently has 3 Tequila offerings, as well as the Lobos 1707 Mezcal.

Lobos 1707 also appears to have won multiple awards and will cost customers anywhere between $49 to $163. While LeBron is not the sole owner of the company, he is often seen marketing Lobos 1707 on social media.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is the latest NBA superstar to have waded into the alcohol business. He launched the Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon back in May of this year, which currently sells for $80 per bottle.

Made from 75% corn, 21% rye, and four percent malted barley, Curry’s Bourbon is aged between 5-7 years and will soon be available worldwide.

Charles Barkley

Started in 2014, Redmont Vodka was founded by Charles Barkley and is described to be the first legal distillery in Birmingham. Made entirely from corn, the Redmont vodka is a premium small-batch spirit and is available for $29.99 a bottle.

Barkley’s company currently does not sell outside the US and production is completely based in his hometown. It appears to be one of the more affordable NBA player-backed alcohol brands out there.

Scottie Pippen

Originally started in the Bay Area, Pippen started the Digits Bourbon company in 2021. The beverage was initially only launched in Chicago and has a 46% alcohol content.

Available for around $70 a bottle, Digits earned a remarkable 97 rating at the Sunset International Spirits Competition. Aged in the Napa Valley winemaker Dave Phinney’s Savage & Cooke Distillery in California, Digits is known to be one of the best bourbons in its price range.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has also dipped his hands in the alcohol market even before his playing career was over. He started Wade Cellars in 2014 in partnership with Napa Valley vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer.

The wine label is currently only available in the US and sells between around $17 and $115 a bottle. Wade Cellars also has plans to sell globally in the coming days and recently launched its most affordable bottle, the 2020 California Cabernet.

James Harden

Former Houston Rockets superstar James Harden partnered in 2023 with the Accolade Wines’ Jam Shed brand to create the J-Harden Wines. Currently offering 3 variants, the J-Harden wines are available for around $15 a bottle.

Currently only available in the US, the J-Harden wines have also been favorably reviewed. Tailor-made for wine enthusiasts who do not have a lot of experience, Harden has not launched his own company as of now.

Others

Apart from the above, a range of other NBA stars have also tried their hands at starting their own alcohol labels. This includes Carmelo Anthony (The Seventh Estate), Tony Parker (Château La Mascaronne), CJ McCollum (McCollum Heritage 91), and even Yao Ming(Yao Family Wines), according to Boardroom.

Hence, the alcohol industry has seen a range of NBA-related entrants in recent years, with quite a few stars looking to expand their business in the coming time. Others, such as the likes of MJ, Charles Barkley, and Dwyane Wade, have already seen considerable success.