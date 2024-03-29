Gabrielle Union Once Claimed Her ‘Birthing Hips’ Trash Talk to Defend Dwyane Wade Could’ve Led to an NBA Player’s Retirement

Of all the things Dwyane Wade is known for, being a great trash talker isn’t at the top of the list. However, his wife Gabrielle Union is more than qualified to put on that hat, sometimes on his behalf during games. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show last year, Union unveiled that she once trash-talked an NBA player during a game only to defend her superstar husband.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old actress was asked by the host of the show if she could demonstrate her best court-side trash talk for the audience. Union went on to detail the story where she might’ve pushed an athlete into an early retirement. She said, “There was this game and there was this player, who shall remain nameless, but, you know, figure it out…was kind of going at D’s neck. So, I said while he was about to shoot free throws, ‘You’ve got birthing hips.'” Union said that her comment made everyone, including the referees and other players, turn to her while this unnamed player was on the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Gabrielle Union was the Draymond Green of her time

She said that the player had to take a good look at himself, especially his alleged birthing hips, after the heckling. Even though she didn’t take any credit for it, Union claimed that the player missed those free throws. In addition to that, he was also out of the league very soon after the incident. Now, the player still remains nameless, but one thing is for certain. Union and D-Wade have been together for so long that their love for one another can make the Hollywood star go neck and neck against anyone, even in a relatively unknown territory.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Union talked about her high school days playing basketball. When asked by the host how she used to perform on the court, she unveiled that she was a problem for the opposition on the court, and that had nothing to do with her game. She said, “I led the league in technicals, I was like the Draymond Green of my time, the Rasheed Wallace of my day.”

Advertisement

Union also unveiled that she once got a technical because she was trash talking a player’s mother during the game. She said, “I once got a technical for talking trash to a player’s mother, ‘Are you proud of yourself? You raised that!!! You proud of yourself?'” Now that’s some elite trash talk and definitely not something we have heard before from a player.