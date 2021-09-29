“Gabrielle Union spent $10-20,000 a night at Magic City sometimes!”: Popular actress reveals she frequent strip clubs without Dwyane Wade

It’s a good thing for Dwyane Wade that his wife Gabrielle Union is her own woman. All those strip club bills do add up, after all!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are about as omnipresent as any other power couple in the Western world. While the husband is a first-ballot Hall of Fame hooper, Gab has won millions of hearts on both the small and the big screen.

The couple began dating when they were both going through difficulties in their first marriages. Dwyane and Gabrielle would date on and off for a while before finally committing to each other and settling down.

Their 2014 marriage was a plush affair, and the couple recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a trip to Europe.

Gabrielle Union reveals she’d frequent strip clubs without Dwyane Wade, but with his teammates

Gabrielle is perhaps one of the most forward, most open-book celebrities in the world of Hollywood. Perhaps that was a part of her whole allure to Dwyane Wade.

What Dwyane didn’t know, at least at the start of their relationship, was her weak spot for frequenting strip clubs. Gabrielle revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night that she’d spend small fortunes at those gentleman’s establishments at times!

“We go to strip clubs about 10-15 times a year. There’s a really famous strip club in Atlanta called Magic City. But when I walk in, they’re like ‘Gab!’ It’s a welcoming place. Ladies are all welcoming, but they’re all different.”

“My business manager gets worked up! I’ve spent, probably, $10, $20000 dollars at strip clubs at times. Yeah, you don’t really think about it because of the booze. And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”

“I think in the beginning, when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates, who shall remain unnamed. He would always go ‘But I’m not gonna go, I’m gonna go home!’. I was like ‘Don’t be afraid, babe, come with me!'”