“Did you watch the same guy I watched?”: Mark Jackson was dumbfounded when an NBA teammate said LeBron James was overhyped during his SVSM days

LeBron James has had doubters even from the time he was in high school. Mark Jackson believes that we take him for granted way too much.

Greatness isn’t something that comes easy for the vast majority of people. Most of us are born into ordinary situations and with ordinary talents, and that’s all we see around us.

As the old saying goes, mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself, but talent recognizes genius. That is, indeed, the case when it comes to scouting sportspersons and projecting their talents onto the professional arena.

Mark Jackson is among the most diplomatic, yet realistic retired basketball players when it comes to LeBron James. The former Warriors Head Coach and NBA All-Star has seen James take over the league through his years in the booth.

Jackson knows better than most other basketball people just how special LeBron James is. After all, he’s an indelible part of so many highlights from The King’s career.

Mark Jackson and Shannon Sharpe talk about LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Mark Jackson was still a valuable NBA player when LeBron James was first featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He also saw what everyone else saw – a legend being born.

However, he did have one teammate who didn’t quite have the same faith in him. Mark Jackson chose to keep the name under wraps, but the story is worth telling:

“I can remember playing for a team, and LeBron was in high school, and he was on TV. And I came into the locker room the next day, and I said this guy is going to be special.”

“And he’s like no, this guy is going to be hyped up and he’s going to fall short because they’re giving him everything. I’m like, ‘Did you watch the guy I saw last night on TV?’ He has no weaknesses in his game.'”

