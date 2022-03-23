“Gabrielle Union-Wade, I’m asking the questions here!”: Dwyane Wade gets real with his wife on NBAonTNT as they discuss their outfits

Dwyane Wade gets candid with his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade on NBAonTNT, asks her a couple of quick questions

NBA players using their platforms to promote their spouse or their works is something we’ve been seeing a lot nowadays. Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry used the All-Star Weekend to promote their HBO Max show. Just last night, we saw an example of the same as Gabrielle Union-Wade was on TNT Tuesday, promoting her film Cheaper by the Dozen.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade got married in 2014, and have been a power couple in the league since. They head organizations that raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community. The Flash also uses Wade’s World Foundation for his philanthropic causes.

Apart from their good work, the duo has also been in highlights for their flamboyant outfits. On her appearance, Gabrielle was asked about the outfits, their children, and much more.

“Nah Dwyane Wade, you’re perfect boo!”: Gabrielle Union-Wade cheeses her way out of a tough question

During her time on-air, Gabrielle Union-Wade was asked a lot about the outfits the couple wears. She credited their designers and stylists for making them look on fleek always. D.Wade always brings the heat with his fits, and the barometer rises higher when the couple goes out together.

Last night, D.Wade chose to quiz his better half. He asked her a couple of questions, about their first date, his favorite color. He also asked her about her work husband, and if he does anything that she wishes Wade would do too.

Gab gave a really diplomatic answer, which seemed to please the Flash.