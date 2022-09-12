Gabrielle Union, who spent $20,000 a night on strip clubs, shut down Dwyane Wade’s plans to start an Only Fans

Gabrielle Union shut down Dwayne Wade’s genius plan to keep the wad of cash coming in, even after his retirement

Dwyane Wade is one of the best shooting guards the NBA has ever seen. The 6’4 guard had a great bounce and the ability to score whenever the team needed him to. After playing 16 seasons in the NBA, DWade finally hung his boots once the 2018-19 season ended.

After 16 years of constantly being on the NBA grind, it took Dwyane Wade a little while to get used to life. He spent a lot more time with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their kids. The Flash also started building on his business and investment portfolios.

Both Dwyane and Gabrielle have made quite a few appearances on talk shows and on podcasts. In one such podcast, Gab revealed that she once spent $20,000 in a single night at a strip club. There have been quite a few revelations like this, and a lot of vacations for the power couple.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union, who spent $20,000 on strippers, adorned his wall during his college days

Gabrielle Union rejected Dwyane Wade’s idea to start an Only Fans

Only Fans is an internet content subscription service, where creators put forth their content, which is only visible to their subscribers. After seeing quite a few vacation photos getting comments like “Only Fans when?”, Dwyane Wade gave this idea some actual thought.

DWade took it to Twitter to talk about how he came up with the idea, which was shot down immediately.

I’m trying to convince my wife that we should start a only fans account 😂 and she’s looking at me like… pic.twitter.com/t1hPcaHSnW — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 24, 2021

Gab wasn’t too happy with the same though.

The thought that Wade actually gave this a genuine try had fans excited. However, before they could get too excited, the Flash clarified that things would stay PG rated only.

Nothing sexual guys. Get your mind outta there 😊 https://t.co/zeApCV7ZY8 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 24, 2021

Also Read: Despite marital issues early on, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union use $250,000 to live it up on a yacht

Well, it’s been over a year, and there have been no developments on the same. However, if Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade do ever open up an Only Fans, they’d get tons of subscribers for sure.